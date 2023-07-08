Sebastian Caicedo announced important news with his girlfriend, Juliana Diez

Sebastian Caicedo is known as one of the most popular actors in Colombia, in addition to maintaining a long relationship with Carmen Villalobos, whom he married in reality.. However, his name became a trend due to the controversial separation of celebrities.

Now that each one has their separate relationship, Sebastian Caicedo has stirred up a lot of intrigue about his relationship with Juliana Diez, since they haven’t been together for a long time and Things seem to be so serious that she has taken their relationship to another level.

On social networks, the two decided to share a tender video of the projects they have in the future and even They have revealed details of their relationship over the months, how they met and even how they started their relationship.

But it seems that the two stars decided to make the followers part of something special, such as a conference where Sebastian will be the main guest to talk about his career and his transformation in the hands of God. and at the church he attends, which is precisely where he met Juliana.

The actor of telenovelas such as Las Malcriadas has invited his followers to the conference and is likely to reveal the details of how Juliana It helped him through bad times, as it wasn’t easy to be constantly in the news, especially when talking about private life.

What the couple brings out is happiness and a lot of stability in their relationship and it may have been for years.