July 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sebastian Caicedo announced important news with his girlfriend, Juliana Diez

Sebastian Caicedo announced important news with his girlfriend, Juliana Diez

Lane Skeldon July 8, 2023 2 min read

Sebastian Caicedo is known as one of the most popular actors in Colombia, in addition to maintaining a long relationship with Carmen Villalobos, whom he married in reality.. However, his name became a trend due to the controversial separation of celebrities.

Also read: I was left shuddering ”: the new presenter of the “I Know It All” program was afraid of a ghost and was recorded

Now that each one has their separate relationship, Sebastian Caicedo has stirred up a lot of intrigue about his relationship with Juliana Diez, since they haven’t been together for a long time and Things seem to be so serious that she has taken their relationship to another level.

On social networks, the two decided to share a tender video of the projects they have in the future and even They have revealed details of their relationship over the months, how they met and even how they started their relationship.

But it seems that the two stars decided to make the followers part of something special, such as a conference where Sebastian will be the main guest to talk about his career and his transformation in the hands of God. and at the church he attends, which is precisely where he met Juliana.

Also read: Jorge Enrique Abello opened up his heart and admitted how he felt when he came back as Armando in ‘Ugly Betty’

The actor of telenovelas such as Las Malcriadas has invited his followers to the conference and is likely to reveal the details of how Juliana It helped him through bad times, as it wasn’t easy to be constantly in the news, especially when talking about private life.

See also  What happened to the director who humiliated Maria Celeste Araras?

What the couple brings out is happiness and a lot of stability in their relationship and it may have been for years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Evelyn Beltran Removes Lip Fillers: The Procedure Underwent By Tony Costa’s Girlfriend | fame

July 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The strong response to the regional Mexican legend before the recent statements of Angela Aguilar

July 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Yellen posing with a picture of her post-surgery body

July 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Prices in dollars and euros

July 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Powerball, Jackpot for Saturday 8th July: US Lottery Jackpot | the answers

July 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Sebastian Caicedo announced important news with his girlfriend, Juliana Diez

July 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The Ciencias Center organizes a seminar to dismiss researcher José Becerra Ratia

July 8, 2023 Zera Pearson