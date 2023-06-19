Taylor Swift breaks a crowd record at Pittsburgh’s Arena during her IRAAS Tour concert

(CNN) – Taylor Swift continues to travel through time on her epic Eras Tour, and this Saturday she hit a milestone during her performance in Pittsburgh.

The “Karma” singer broke an attendance record at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where 73,117 fans flocked to the concert on Saturday, according to a report. Report the same place. This impressive figure represents the largest crowd attendance in the stadium’s history.

according to him Pittsburgh Post-GazetteThe previous record was held by Garth Brooks, who collected 72,887 people in 2019.

The Pennsylvania native paid tribute to the Pittsburgh crowd in a letter Posted on his Instagram Sunday.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making me feel at home at home. I broke the attendance record and we were the first tour to play this stadium twice,” he said.

Swift went on to thank the “glamorous” audience, wishing all the dads a Happy Father’s Day, but especially me, who is one of my closest friends who meticulously helped stick every little crystal to my guitar and still not miss a prom.”

Saturday night’s party got even more special when Swift brought out country singer Aaron Dessner to perform her surprise single “Seven” from 2020 album “Folklore,” which the two collaborated on, according to concert-goers. Post videos From working on social networks.

It was the first time that Swift had performed “Seven,” whose lyrics pay tribute to her home state, in front of a live audience. He also performed “The Story of Us” from his album “Speak Now” as the second surprise song for the concert.