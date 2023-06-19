The journalist confirms that Shakira prefers dark-skinned men

After her separation in 2022 from the former soccer player Gerrard PiqueAnd Shakira She has been romantically linked to various celebrities, something she herself denied.

In recent months, he has focused on his career and moving on Spain to United State with their children Milan And Sasha.

However, in recent weeks, he has been seen in the company of Lewis Hamiltonand even traveled to Barcelona to see the pilot Formula 1.

the Colombian singer and the British pilot to the cars He is drawing worldwide attention due to international media allegations linking them, as they have been spotted together on three different occasions.

The last to do so were the paparazzi Jordy Martinwho stated in an interview with “Love and fire“from a singer”tabletsExcited and happy with the winner Formula 1.

Jordy Martina journalist who has a good relationship with the Colombian singer, continues Shakira For many years they have close contact.