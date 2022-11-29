Take a lot of air before you see what El Puma Rodriguez’s youngest daughter, Genesis, looked like as a baby

Jose Luis Rodriguezalso known aspuma“He is undoubtedly a talented Venezuelan singer, actor, businessman and music producer. It seems that the artist has inherited his grace from his daughters who are devoted to the world of media, television and films, especially his beautiful youngest daughter, Rodriguez’s birth.

“pumaHe married the artist, Leila Murillo, in 1966. He had two daughters with her: Liliana Rodriguez Murillo and Lilibeth Rodriguez andiron. Sadly, the couple of Lila and Jose Luis Rodriguez He divorced in 1986. However, the Venezuelan singer married a second time, this time to Carolina Perez, with whom he has a daughter named Rodriguez’s birth.

The youngest daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez She is a famous American actress of Venezuelan descent on her father’s side and Cuban on her mother’s side. Rodriguez’s birth She is known for her roles in Telemundo TV series such as ‘Prisionera’, ‘Doña Bárbara’ and ‘Dame chocolate’.

daughter ofpumaThe 35-year-old Ecuadorian was artistically trained in New York at the Lee Strasberg Film and Theater Institute. Rodriguez’s birth In 2005, she achieved her first role in the series “Ayyam Hayatuna”. In addition to being a daughter Jose Luis Rodriguez I had the honor of being a special guest on the rerun of the TV series “Bravo Top Chef”.

Source: Instagram Genesis Rodríguez

Undoubtedly a great leap in the daughter’s career Jose Luis Rodriguez This happened after his participation in “Give Me Chocolate”. Rodriguez’s birth She has also been featured in the Netflix series ‘The Umbrella Academy’. Although the actress has now gained worldwide fame, the daughter of “pumaHis artistic beginnings were at a very young age, so we leave you a picture of his childhood.