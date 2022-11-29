November 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Take a lot of air before you see what El Puma Rodriguez's youngest daughter, Genesis, looked like as a baby

Take a lot of air before you see what El Puma Rodriguez’s youngest daughter, Genesis, looked like as a baby

Lane Skeldon November 29, 2022 2 min read

Jose Luis Rodriguezalso known aspuma“He is undoubtedly a talented Venezuelan singer, actor, businessman and music producer. It seems that the artist has inherited his grace from his daughters who are devoted to the world of media, television and films, especially his beautiful youngest daughter, Rodriguez’s birth.

pumaHe married the artist, Leila Murillo, in 1966. He had two daughters with her: Liliana Rodriguez Murillo and Lilibeth Rodriguez andiron. Sadly, the couple of Lila and Jose Luis Rodriguez He divorced in 1986. However, the Venezuelan singer married a second time, this time to Carolina Perez, with whom he has a daughter named Rodriguez’s birth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Learn about the millionaire’s mansion that Itati Cantoral inherited from his father, but had to put it up for sale

November 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

In front of the mirror, Abigail Arambola explains why she is Araceli Arambola’s niece in a bathing suit

November 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Ludwika Paleta wears white pants that give perfect buttocks and are perfect for Christmas

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Take a lot of air before you see what El Puma Rodriguez’s youngest daughter, Genesis, looked like as a baby

November 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How many times can I enter the US with a tourist visa?

November 29, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

There are only a few places left for the traditional Chinese medicine conference and New Year’s Eve celebration

November 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Houston Astros are acquiring outfielder Jose Abreu for a 3-year contract

November 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis