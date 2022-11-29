November 30, 2022

Josemar | Yadira Cárdenas forgot the salsa singer in Lima: she was caught partying and holding hands with a show business fan | Offers

Lane Skeldon November 30, 2022

Don’t miss it. Yadira Cardenaswife He was surprised a few days ago by his arrival from Lima. Magaly TV La Firme cameras captured the image of the young Cuban partying in Lima, but in the company of a brave man named César Palomino, who held him by the hand.

The “magpie” even checked the immigration record of who would be her fiancé and He was to arrive in Peru on the same day as Yadira CárdenasWell, he also lives in the United States. Although it is not known if they traveled together on the same flight.

Yadira Cárdenas was arrested at a popular nightclub in Pueblo Libre, where she was with friend and businessman Cesar. The couple left the nightclub holding hands until they later left embracing And get into the car.

trum | Yadira Cardenas forgot Josemar

Josemar and Mara are still in together

She was surprised when a supposed friend of the salsa singer visited her childhood neighborhoodBarrios Altos. The fashion designer was contacted by Magaly Medina’s cameras, but she limited herself to making sure her trip was to visit some friends.

One day after his arrival, the singer decided to travel to Iquitos with the mother of his last daughter, Maria, in Saldania. In the photos published by Instarándula, the couple is seen at the Jorge Chavez airport and later in the Peruvian jungle city. “With the unconditional,” Ratoja, who recorded the video, is heard saying.

