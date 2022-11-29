November 29, 2022

Learn about the millionaire's mansion that Itati Cantoral inherited from his father, but had to put it up for sale

Lane Skeldon November 29, 2022 2 min read

In the last years, Itati Cantoral She became one of the most popular actresses in many Mexican productions, inheriting her talent from her parents, especially from her. the fatherRoberto Cantoral. When the artist died, he left millionaire big house Which heir Actress, the property located in Texas is full of luxury, but for various reasons she had to Put up for sale.

The millionaire big house that Itati Cantoral heir from him the father, is located in Rancho Viejo, a residential area in southern Texas and very close to the city of Matamoros. However, since it’s such a large property, the “Silvia Pinal, Before You” actress had to Put up for sale Because of the high maintenance costs he shared with his brothers Roberto, Carlos and José.

