Learn about the millionaire’s mansion that Itati Cantoral inherited from his father, but had to put it up for sale

In the last years, Itati Cantoral She became one of the most popular actresses in many Mexican productions, inheriting her talent from her parents, especially from her. the fatherRoberto Cantoral. When the artist died, he left millionaire big house Which heir Actress, the property located in Texas is full of luxury, but for various reasons she had to Put up for sale.

The millionaire big house that Itati Cantoral heir from him the father, is located in Rancho Viejo, a residential area in southern Texas and very close to the city of Matamoros. However, since it’s such a large property, the “Silvia Pinal, Before You” actress had to Put up for sale Because of the high maintenance costs he shared with his brothers Roberto, Carlos and José.

Related news

he is millionaire big house who was it Itati Cantoral put up for sale For an amount of 27 million pesos, or about one million and 300 thousand dollars, it has a total of nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, in addition to 10 common areas that require a lot of maintenance, not to mention the swimming pool. According to some sources, this feature is that heir his actress the fatherit was built in 1982 and in 2016 it had to be rebuilt due to a fire.

Another reason why Itati Cantoral The decision was made to Put up for sale he is millionaire big house Because since the epidemic it has been impossible for her and her siblings to visit the house frequently, and according to some statements, they all have good memories of said house because they spent pleasant moments in it in the playroom.

In addition to the rooms mentioned, this big house It has several pool tables, an event room, as well as a train track. As for the decoration, the house has luxurious and elegant finishes, thanks to the marble and glass finishes on the floors, walls and even on the stairs.

This is not the only feature heir his actress the father, but also a home in Lindavista at CDMX. According to one of the brothers Itati hymnalthis house in CDMX is planned to create a museum dedicated to the memory and work of the musician Roberto Cantoral.