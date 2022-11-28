November 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

In front of the mirror, Abigail Arambola explains why she is Araceli Arambola's niece in a bathing suit

In front of the mirror, Abigail Arambola explains why she is Araceli Arambola’s niece in a bathing suit

Lane Skeldon November 29, 2022 2 min read

Aracely Arambola She is one of the most popular actresses of all time. As mentioned, Luis Miguel He did not want her to continue working after having her two children, but the profession was stronger for a Mexican, which is why she ended up separating from Sol de Mexico, with whom she gave life to Miguel and Daniel.

Currently Aracely She released a new series on Vix, a new streaming platform in Mexico. “La rebellion” is a television series dealing with the problems of everyday life, which the audience loved from the very beginning, in addition to the leading role played by the former singer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ludwika Paleta wears white pants that give perfect buttocks and are perfect for Christmas

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Taehyung holds Jungkook’s hand to ask him for a favor (Video)

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Hold your breath before you see what Leila Murillo looked like when she sang on ‘Super Saturday Sensational’

November 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Elon Musk has opened another battle front and has Apple in his sights

November 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

In front of the mirror, Abigail Arambola explains why she is Araceli Arambola’s niece in a bathing suit

November 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They evacuated a makeshift camp in Ciudad Juárez where Venezuelan migrants had been waiting for more than a month to cross into the United States.

November 28, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Various National Science Olympiad gold medal winners travel to the United Kingdom

November 28, 2022 Zera Pearson