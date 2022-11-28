In front of the mirror, Abigail Arambola explains why she is Araceli Arambola’s niece in a bathing suit

Aracely Arambola She is one of the most popular actresses of all time. As mentioned, Luis Miguel He did not want her to continue working after having her two children, but the profession was stronger for a Mexican, which is why she ended up separating from Sol de Mexico, with whom she gave life to Miguel and Daniel.

Currently Aracely She released a new series on Vix, a new streaming platform in Mexico. “La rebellion” is a television series dealing with the problems of everyday life, which the audience loved from the very beginning, in addition to the leading role played by the former singer.

Related news

for his part, Luis Miguel He’s been in the news because some entertainment sites claim he’s going to be a grandfather. Her eldest daughter, Michelle Salas, has posted some photos where she can see a little more belly than usual and her followers assume that she will be pregnant, since she has been in a relationship for a long time.

Aracely and Abigail Arámbula are two types of peas in a pod. Source: Instagram @abigailarambulamx

Michelle has no contact with her ex-father. But who follows in the footsteps of the actress from “La Donna” is her niece, Abigail Rambola. The young woman is studying acting and her aunt helps her every step. On social networks, many netizens assure that they are very similar and that Aracely looks younger than 47 years old.

Abigail Arambula stood in front of the mirror. Source: Instagram @abigailarambulamx

in the last few hours Abigail He posted a picture of him standing full size in front of a mirror. The young actress wore a two-piece swimsuit: the top in black and the bottom in fuchsia. The post has reached 400 likes and 26 comments. “You should have been her aunt’s niece, everything is beautiful and more” and “Dear sweet dad, everything looks perfect on you” were some of them.