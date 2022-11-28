Ludwika Paleta wears white pants that give perfect buttocks and are perfect for Christmas

Ludwika’s painting It gives us an important lesson in fashion using White pants more perfect for show perfect buttocks, So be inspired by his suggestion to use it over the coming weeks, especially on Christmas parties. Remember, these dates are the perfect excuse to use best group and Model A An enviable silhouette. You will be amazed at how cool this idea is!

when we thought so Looks very glamorous In these December festivities it was an impossible task, the hero of the story Mother there are only two He reminds us that there are looks worth trying because of how well they define silhouettes, so we recommend you try this look Light color outfit who really stole our hearts.

Through her Instagram account, the celebrity shared a picture in which she was showing off dress pants, at the height Center Based on wide legs; Rotten pieces for this season. Our recommendation is that you combine it with a top of the same color to rock it elegance. We love this idea!

Ludwika Paleta wears elephant-shaped pants that show off a wasp-shaped waist. Photo: IG.

Ways to combine white clothes to look slim

Michelle Salas wears pants that reveal a flat stomach

The model reminds us of that Comfortable clothes You can also give us a chic look by pairing stretchy leggings with a long-sleeved top, as well as dark glasses. The perfect combo for days off!

Michelle Salas wears pants that reveal a flat stomach. Photo: IG.

Olivia Palermo designs a skirt that will make you look tall and slender

give a chance to XL skirts With that inspiration from one of our favorite fashion icons. The most important thing is that you dare to take your outfit to another level Combine patterns.

Olivia Palermo designs a skirt that will make you look tall and slender. Photo: IG.

Will you try the pants white What do they offer perfect buttocks and Which is perfect for Christmas in style Ludwika’s painting? We are ready to model them.