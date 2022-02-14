February 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Super Bowl 2022: Kanye West, Prince Harry and even Marco Antonio Solis attended the match

Super Bowl 2022: Kanye West, Prince Harry and even Marco Antonio Solis attended the match

Lane Skeldon February 14, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in celebrities the

the Energy It is the most important sporting event in the world, in addition to American football, it also brings all families and friends together. And also in the famous first half, who was responsible this time Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary Jane Blige.

In this 2022 edition, Super Bowl LVI held in SoFi Stadium in Los AngelesIt was a perfect opportunity to bring together the many celebrities who attended to show their passion for American football.

This collection of music, film and TV stars Sunday February 13 some to support it Los Angeles ramswhile others Cincinnati Bengals.

These were some of the celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI:

Which artists went to Super Bowl LVI?

Kanye West & Sons, North & Saint

After his controversy on Instagram, Kanye West came with his kids Party seniors.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy

Ellen DeGeneres

Peter Davidson

the Actual Kim Kardashian boyfriend I attended the match without her, the first event that Kanye West matches.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo.

Justin and Hailey Bieber with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Rebel Wilson

Ryan Reynolds

Marco Antonio Solis

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Cardi-b

Matt Damon and Charlize Theron

Doja Cat and The Weeknd

Eza Gonzalez

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer.

drake

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Carol J and Ozuna

See also  Another list: Why Lallo Spain left Adal Ramones to work with Eugenio Derbez | Neighbors | Series | Mexico | MX | nnda-nnlt | Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

An error in the Super Bowl live TV broadcast with the star who sang the American anthem

February 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“It melted my heart”: Jennifer Lopez shows off Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s Day gift

February 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Manelik, did you sleep with someone to enter the Acapulco Shore? answer this

February 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

5 min read

Atacama Trench: Humans travel to the Atacama Trench, an 8,000-meter-deep biodiversity hotspot in the Pacific | Science

February 14, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Super Bowl 2022: Kanye West, Prince Harry and even Marco Antonio Solis attended the match

February 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Honduran Kervin Arriaga is in Minnesota and will undergo medical tests this Tuesday to finalize his signature

February 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Incredible collection of human anatomy books in PDF format – teach me about science

February 14, 2022 Zera Pearson