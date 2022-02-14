Super Bowl 2022: Kanye West, Prince Harry and even Marco Antonio Solis attended the match

I wrote in celebrities the
the Energy It is the most important sporting event in the world, in addition to American football, it also brings all families and friends together. And also in the famous first half, who was responsible this time Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary Jane Blige.
In this 2022 edition, Super Bowl LVI held in SoFi Stadium in Los AngelesIt was a perfect opportunity to bring together the many celebrities who attended to show their passion for American football.
This collection of music, film and TV stars Sunday February 13 some to support it Los Angeles ramswhile others Cincinnati Bengals.
These were some of the celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVI:
Which artists went to Super Bowl LVI?
Kanye West & Sons, North & Saint
After his controversy on Instagram, Kanye West came with his kids Party seniors.
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie
Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy
Ellen DeGeneres
Peter Davidson
the Actual Kim Kardashian boyfriend I attended the match without her, the first event that Kanye West matches.
Olivia Rodrigo
Justin and Hailey Bieber with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Rebel Wilson
Ryan Reynolds
Marco Antonio Solis
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Cardi-b
Matt Damon and Charlize Theron
Doja Cat and The Weeknd
Eza Gonzalez
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
drake
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Carol J and Ozuna
