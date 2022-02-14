An error in the Super Bowl live TV broadcast with the star who sang the American anthem

Country music singer Mickey Gayton performs the US national anthem before Super Bowl 56 between them Los Angeles rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Englewood, California. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NBC is responsible for broadcasting Super Bowl LVI From Sophie’s Playground in Los Angeles California, He didn’t have much clarity at a very special stage of the day It is where the NFL title match, the national anthem concert, is broadcast.

Despite the training and months of preparation before all the details of the gameFrom the halftime show and of course to the opening ceremony, always on live TV Often things happen outside of text This day was the case.

The person responsible for interpreting the United States anthem was a country music singer Mickey GaytonThere is no doubt about the quality of her voice or her talent. And it was not suspected that he had done it wrong, quite the contrary, He has done an amazing job in one of the most visual plays a singer or artist in the world can live.

The big problem arose when NBC didn’t know who Jhene Aiko wasThe singer in charge of translating the song beautiful americawhich is also part of the Super Bowl protocols, and They made the mistake of putting the super tag (the tag) in the name of Aiko, but with an image of Guyton.

Jhene Aiko is a contemporary R&B (Rhythm and Blues) singer. Born in the metropolitan area of ​​Los Angeles, A very special guest to belong to Super Bowl LVIalthough it appears that it was not clear to NBC who this 33-year-old woman was, whose interpretation of America the Beautiful struck a chord on the court with the boldness of his vocal tones.

At last year’s Super Bowl edition, The NFL has chosen to have country music singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jasmine Sullivan perform the United States anthem.And although it seemed like a good idea at first, things eventually went wrong, because there was no clear coordination. Between artists and “run over” with their voices, causing some controversy.

Fortunately, there were no mistakes or confusion in the NFL. And through his social networks, in particular his Twitter account, Share Mickey Gayton’s amazing performance While playing the American anthem.

