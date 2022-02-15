February 15, 2022

Giovanni dos Santos is trending after Nodal and Belinda's breakup

Lane Skeldon February 15, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Christian Nodal and Belinda They ended their relationship And suddenly on social networks, a Mexican football player appeared, Giovanni dos Santos It became a trend, users “applauded.”

Love affair between Belinda and Giovanni dos Santos

Why? all because of Dos Santos had an affair with Belinda Since years And the singer was not drawn to a tattoo, as happened with Nodal and other spouses she had.

Between 2008 and 2009 the courtship of the footballer and the artist took place, a more discreet relationship, but they never hid it.

In May 2010, the singer confirmed that their relationship had ended, but in 2012 announced that he was the love of her life.

Torn between Belinda and Nodal

Dos Santos got into fashion trends by being the ex-partner of Belinda, but for being an ex he wasn’t drawnwhere StreptococcusAnd Lupillo Rivera and Criss Angel did just that.

What were Belinda’s friends?

Here is a list of Belinda’s ex-boyfriends:

  • Christopher Ackerman

  • Baby Diaz

  • Giovanni dos Santos

  • Mario Dome

  • Ben Tala’i

  • Chris Angel

  • Lobelo Rivera

  • Christian Nodal

How much did Belinda’s ring cost in dollars?

after Torn between Belinda and Nodal Many wondered what would happen to the engagement ring that the Sonora native gave the singer, which is estimated to be worth $3 million thanks to the 12-carat diamonds that adorn it.

So far it has not been revealed what will happen to the jewel.

See also  This is Alejandra Espinosa's mansion in Los Angeles after I lived in a modest neighborhood in Tijuana

