Gustavo Adolfo attacks Infante Belinda and says this is how he works

Mexico City. Gustavo Adolfo Infante Take to his YouTube channel to talk about the topic of the moment, Thunder Belinda and Christian Nodal.

Unlike other drivers, he noted that the end of this relationship is part of the famous woman’s way of working, because she always takes money from her friends.

The weekend revealed the famous couple’s thunder. After confirming this, many talked about the topic, so Infante pointed out that this is Belinda’s way of acting.

The journalist said that Belinda’s modus operandi is, from what I understand in a good way, to take money from “gueyes”.

In this line, Gustavo noted that Ana Maria Alvarado took Muhammad with him to Cahuachi to talk about how the actress got money from her friends. Infante noted that he saw how Cahuachi recounted how he had them pay his credit card.

They were on a trip to Los Angeles and out of nowhere Belinda started crying and Kahuachi said to her, “What’s wrong?” Belinda replies: “I’m having problems with my card, with my American Express card. You need to pay 1 million pesos to American Express…’. So Kahuachi called Mexico to pay the Belinda card.”

But that’s not the only story, because Muhammed gave him a Porsche but when they finished he asked him to give it back, so Billy gave it back but it’s full of hammer blows, that’s why Infante pointed out that this is how Belinda works.