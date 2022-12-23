Summary of the Tigres vs Chivas match (1-2). Objectives

Jorge Rosales

University Stadium San Nicolás de los Hieros / 22.12.2022 23:21:49

Chivas already exists in Mexico Cup final to me beat Tigres 2-1 on his visit to University stadiumat a perfect pace after going back in the hour.

led ones Diego Coca In second place with four points, while who are who Veliko Paunovic We are first With nine units.

Make respect for the volcano

In the first half, Tigres players looked better, with Reverse arc optionspossession and The goal that gave them preference halftime.

The first attempt was Andre Pierre Gignac In the 14th minute he hit the ball in the air but it didn’t hit it well and it went wide. three minutes later, Santiago Ormino he had one flockVery high head.

And Javier Aquino He opened the scoring in the 30th minute, when they gave him a ball in three quarters of the pitch and he didn’t hesitate. Take a long shot To overcome Goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez.

Tie and somersault…

in the second half, Edward Torres It was the equalizer at 57 minutes after the ball he gave them Nahuel GuzmanBut she did not dare to shoot and gave the ball Orminowasting the play, because she was in it Offside.

But the tie is finally down to 63 minutes, thanks Isaac BrizuelaWhich appeared without evidence in the region and Just push the ball After a cross from the left.

And Oriazul tried to regain the advantage with a shot from outside the penalty area Guido Bizarro Which goalkeeper Jimenez refused.

But in the last few minutes horoscopes I managed to turn the game around, though They shot at the edge of the area In a play that started with the ball left Jesus Angulo when you go out.

Tigres next game will be Tuesday 27 December against saints in a 5:00 pm.While the Guadalajara Faces atlas On the same day, however, on 21:00.