2022-12-23

Leo Messi He completed his successful career by winning the World Cup in Qatar and is considered by fans and experts to be the best soccer player of all time.

The Argentine star broke several records during the competition, as the player with the most appearances in the World Cup and surpassed it. pellet in the scorers table. The “flea” already has 13 goals in the tournament and is expected to be there in the 2026 World Cup.

After 17 years of his legendary career, now his fans have suggested it Messi Getting a Super Ballon d’Or is an award that has only been awarded once in history.

It was on the famous Spanish program “El Chiringuito” where they recalled the existence of this prize and opened the debate about whether the magazine French football It must be revived and given to Rosario.