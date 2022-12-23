What is the Super Ballon d’Or and who was the only player in history to win it?

2022-12-23
Leo Messi He completed his successful career by winning the World Cup in Qatar and is considered by fans and experts to be the best soccer player of all time.
The Argentine star broke several records during the competition, as the player with the most appearances in the World Cup and surpassed it. pellet in the scorers table. The “flea” already has 13 goals in the tournament and is expected to be there in the 2026 World Cup.
After 17 years of his legendary career, now his fans have suggested it Messi Getting a Super Ballon d’Or is an award that has only been awarded once in history.
It was on the famous Spanish program “El Chiringuito” where they recalled the existence of this prize and opened the debate about whether the magazine French football It must be revived and given to Rosario.
Who is the only one who won the Super Ballon d’Or?
On December 24, 1989, on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, French football The Super Ballon d’Or was handed to the historic Alfredo Di Stefano As the best soccer player in the past three decades (1960-1989) for his achievements with real madrid.
Saita Rubia beat Dutch journalists in the vote Johan CruyffFrench Michel Platini And the Germans Franz Beckenbauer s Karl Heinz Rummenigge.
pellet s Diego Maradona They are not awarded the Super Ballon d’Or or Ballon d’Or because until 1995 it was only awarded to European footballers. It must be remembered that years later they were both awarded an honorary medal.
What happened to Di Stefano’s Super Ballon d’Or?
The former striker, who died in 2014, donated the trophy to a museum real madrid At the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, in September 2021, several of his properties were auctioned off with the identity of the buyer anonymous, so the location of his prize is unknown. French football I’ll give you.
The debate now is that the magazine should award a second Super Ballon d’Or Messi As the best soccer player in the past decades.
The Argentine is currently the first Ballon d’Or winner with seven. At the recent award ceremony, he wasn’t even nominated because the magazine prioritized individual accomplishments over team accomplishments.
