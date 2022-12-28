Summary of the match Atlas vs Chivas (0-1). Objectives

We are Chivas Continue drawing towards End of 2023 And in what was the most important test, they performed Classic Tapatio affiliate Mexico Cupto me Beat Atlas 1-0 in it Jalisco stadiumwhich they finished undefeated group stage Who is this Friendly tournament.

Team Veliko Paunovic It didn’t conflict, though it did come up with a replacement board, but that said, they added Seventh win From Eight duels during this season. the foxes From Benjamin Mora overwhelmed Young red and white In the first half, when they wanted to respond, it was not enough for them to at least equalise.

He gave everyone minutes…

The Serbian coach sent out eleven substitutes, with Eight local Rojiblancos playerswith a clear message that he would save his best lineup for Final against Cruz AzulAlthough they did a good match Red and black And they just keep getting defeated before Sports Clubas the only disaster in the setup.

Indeed, the foxes in the first part were very dry and did not shoot on goal Raul RangelAnd Chivas had the opportunity to score, starting with a cross Jose Gonzalez Barely in the sixth minute they did not arrive Pavel Perez, And the sports defense took the ball from him.

Antonio Briseno He hit a powerful shot at 16 minutes from a corner kick that hit the Atlas defense and the ball still hit the crossbar before heading wide.

the 1-0 reached 39′when Edward Torres Received a pass from behind Fernando Gonzalezturned around and fired a shot, clipped like a bell, into the crosshairs Camilo Vargas; Thus, the youth team Guadalajara He scored his second goal in a row.

Did not reach the local

Thus they went to rest, with Chivas victorious. In the second half, Atlas barely improved at 46 minutes, Jeremy Marquisrecently admitted, he fired a shot that was saved by Rangel, goalkeeper Ribaño still headed the rebound from Julius Caesar Verch.

Mora’s men kept trying, and at 68 minutes old, Julian Quinones He had a long stroke, settled down, removed some opponents, fired the shot that was saved by goalkeeper Rangel, and in the 73rd minute, between Brian Lozano s Hannibal Shala They played a game, with several walls, but in the end the Ecuadorian sent the ball into the area.

In the final segment, Paunovic sent to the field Alexis Vegawhile the activity of the “10” was returned to Chivas, after his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The duel continued with the tone of Atlas, who is looking for an equalizer, and Chivas endured the attacks, in order to achieve another victory, although in the end they had to score a second goal at 97 minutes, with a long shot that hit the post. Vargas.

Guadalajara will play Mexico Cup final This Friday before blue crossthe hour 20:00. in it Akron Stadium.