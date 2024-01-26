Sultanes Femenil gets its first win in its debut in the LMS

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 01/25/2024 22:24:25

in it opening day mexican Women's Softball League, Sultans of women She showed up at home Before El Aguila de Veracruz And he achieved a victory Historical (1-0) with A No hit and no run gamea night in which they also broke attendance records with 13,408 fans

he Mobile Sub StadiumIt was p A real party In the first Sultanes Femenil game, with every Regions which has been opened crowdedanticipating what those led by manager Nancy Prieto could show.

The Feminile Tigers accompanied the Sultans

The wonderful atmosphere began with the presence of the Tigres Femenil team at the opening ceremony, where the captain was present Liliana Mercado threw the first ball After that, a memorial photo was taken between the baseball players and the football players.

The pace of the match quickly accelerated and Sultan It started strong The game with A Double play In the First entry To quickly get El Águila out in his first inning at bat, with Erika Gutiérrez at bat.

the The first race in the history of Sultan Feminil He fell to the bottom first, when… Yariana Lopez He threw a Home run To left to put first on the board, that was the big difference early in the game.

Beating duel He was the hero of the story In the game with Yanina Trevinofrom the sultans, with Seven dips on the edge until the fourth summitAnd with Yilian Tornés on behalf of El Águila de Veracruz, who did not take long to pick up the pace.

Maydelis Reyes Connected A He hits Well placed between left field and center, but unfortunately for him They did not climb the career ladder To the Council after a Outside Running home Alexa Toscanoemerging hostility.

Yanina Trevino he had Great nightwith nine pieces of chocolate, and at the seventh level, he continued his rhythm to close the match court and Historical game without hitting or running away.

The second match is between Sultan Feminil and El Aguila Veracruz Will this be Friday 26 January 8:00 pm at Mobile Super Stadium.

