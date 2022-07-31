STRATUM, a contemporary artwork, seeks to stimulate environmental awareness • Created by artist Luis Carrera Mall. The exhibition is free and will remain open to the public until October 29



• Juan Ignacio del Quito stated that he opens channels of communication between art, sciences and the humanities



• Invites the public to think about climate change and the effects of industrialization: Angélica Velázquez

• Yuri Alberto Aguilar considered that we must all work to repair the damage done to the planet



• Peter Krieger explained that UNAM responds in different ways to problems such as the environment





In the installation two temporary “collides”: the short cycles of extraction, production and disposal of ceramics, versus continuous Styrofoam. However, both substances constitute the substrate from which plants grow, freely and savagely. Thus, in this mutant synthesis, the self-maintenance of plants is born that questions – and interferes – with the artificial production of man.

In STRATUM, a hologram of a landscape emerges in crisis with plastic forces and visual tensions, in a landscape with paths to traverse, for contemplation and also exposure to sensory provocation. It is a metamorphic installation, a “giant still alive/living nature”, sublime and unsettling, demonstrating the complex relationship between aesthetics and geology, already studied by Alexander von Humboldt more than two centuries ago: it is the land art of the Anthropocene, as compositional curator and member of the Institute for Aesthetic Research (IIE), Peter Krieger, points out.

Opening the exhibition, Juan Ignacio del Quito, Director of the School of Architecture, stated that through activities such as these, channels of communication, dialogue and even debate are opened between art, sciences and humanities.

He explained that because of its advocacy of promoting cultural contact between these areas of knowledge, MUCA is the ideal space for this aesthetic geographical intervention. Its spacious gallery resembles an industrial warehouse, a suitable space for the production of a huge experimental facility. STRATUM is a contemporary artwork that stimulates environmental debates and stimulates interdisciplinary thinking on the critical state of our planet.

Angélica Velázquez Guadarrama, Director of IIE, said the museum is a privileged place, a laboratory where three primary tasks meet: research, education and publication, and a place “where our social commitment crystallizes through the dissemination of new knowledge”.

With the concept of geography, and with the curation of the exhibition, the audience is invited to reflect on climate change and the effects of industrialization, while at the same time leading us to the aesthetic experience, “all through the magnificent installation by Luis Carrera Moll”.

In turn, artist Luis Carrera Moll, founding director of the LAGOS Center for the Arts in Mexico City, thanked his team for the support of his team and the cases that made the exhibition possible, which will remain open to the public until October 29 this year, admission is free.

Yuri Alberto Aguilar Hernandez, Graduate Coordinator for Art and Design, warns that the environment in which we live is repeatedly disrupted by humans. We are talking about a socio-environmental crisis in which the transepistemic thinking that art made possible makes discourse in different areas of action and thought.

He stressed that art within museums and galleries has been innovated in recent years and has entered the educational issue, in educational programs and with it in artistic work as an educational element for building knowledge, allowing the mind to open. from the bystanders and make them aware, and “feel” the problems and their solutions; We must all work collaboratively to make up for what modernity has done to the planet.

Peter Krieger noted that UNAM responds in different ways to problems such as the environment; Today he does this with an artistic intervention based on aesthetic geographical research. “We present a work of art that serves as a catalyst for complex knowledge about the Anthropocene, this time when man is presented as a geological force.”

He thanked the university authorities who made this project possible “100% POMA”. This house of studies “provides us with opportunities to do innovative projects like this; in this way, we want to return to MUCA’s mission of being a museum of science and art.”

Onfora representative, Markus Kretzler highlighted the importance of promoting youth art in our country, and more so when it comes to generating greater awareness and responsibility towards the environment.

We have created environmental impacts that must be rectified, and we must raise awareness of the problem to understand possible solutions and demonstrate that change is possible; One way to do this, he said, is through technical interventions.

