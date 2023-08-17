Stay for free at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ California beach house on Airbnb

(CNN) – If you need to relax, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They have the solution.

The famous couple presents their beach house in Santa Barbara County (California), overlooking the ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, in Airbnb For one night only, so up to four guests can enjoy a free ‘unforgettable summer vacation’.

Kutcher told Kunis about his “really stupid idea” in a video instagram He is recorded outside his house on the beach, convincing his wife that “perfect strangers must come and stay with us on the beach”.

After Kunis agreed that people would enjoy the experience, Kutcher interrupted, saying, “Okay, let’s do it.”

A shocked Kunis replies, “What?” before her husband says “Great” and the video ends.

Reservations for this guesthouse open Wednesday at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) for a Saturday night stay. Kutcher added in his Instagram caption.

Ashton and Mila Oceanfront Oasis, as this Airbnb calls it, features bright and airy rooms, a hot tub, and a large deck surrounded by trees.

While there, guests can stroll the nearby trails, “enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach,” and “soak up those summer rays,” all without worrying about what meals or snacks will be served.

Guests must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record, be able to present government-issued ID, and let the Hollywood hosts know “if there are any dietary allergies or restrictions we need to know about.”

Kutcher and Kunis are following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, who announced earlier this month that she would be listing her California guest house on Airbnb for one night only.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse in her Montecito home opened earlier this week for a one-night stay on Sept. 9, for a maximum of two people.

CNN’s Marnie Hunter contributed to this article.