August 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Stay for free at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ California beach house on Airbnb

Stay for free at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ California beach house on Airbnb

Lane Skeldon August 17, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) – If you need to relax, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They have the solution.

The famous couple presents their beach house in Santa Barbara County (California), overlooking the ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, in Airbnb For one night only, so up to four guests can enjoy a free ‘unforgettable summer vacation’.

Kutcher told Kunis about his “really stupid idea” in a video instagram He is recorded outside his house on the beach, convincing his wife that “perfect strangers must come and stay with us on the beach”.

The beach house is located in Santa Barbara, California. (credit: Airbnb)

After Kunis agreed that people would enjoy the experience, Kutcher interrupted, saying, “Okay, let’s do it.”

A shocked Kunis replies, “What?” before her husband says “Great” and the video ends.

Reservations for this guesthouse open Wednesday at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) for a Saturday night stay. Kutcher added in his Instagram caption.

Ashton and Mila Oceanfront Oasis, as this Airbnb calls it, features bright and airy rooms, a hot tub, and a large deck surrounded by trees.

While there, guests can stroll the nearby trails, “enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach,” and “soak up those summer rays,” all without worrying about what meals or snacks will be served.

The Airbnb listing includes a series of photos of the beach house. (credit: Airbnb)

Guests must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record, be able to present government-issued ID, and let the Hollywood hosts know “if there are any dietary allergies or restrictions we need to know about.”

See also  Bella Hadid's plastic surgery regrets

Kutcher and Kunis are following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, who announced earlier this month that she would be listing her California guest house on Airbnb for one night only.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse in her Montecito home opened earlier this week for a one-night stay on Sept. 9, for a maximum of two people.

CNN’s Marnie Hunter contributed to this article.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Marcy, the Recycler: The Luxurious Life of Sara Samaniego, Creator of Personality-People-Culture

August 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her emotional situation

August 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jennifer Lopez shares the adorable video to wish Ben Affleck a happy birthday

August 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp is finally in full HD

August 17, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cubans will buy the most in the Panama Free Zone in 2023

August 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Herminio Juarez clarifies that he is still in the United States and refuses to be deported

August 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Queues continue from early morning to withdraw money from ATMs

August 17, 2023 Zera Pearson