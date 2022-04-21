April 21, 2022

Statement by Presidents Johnson and Bayer on the launch of the Decadal Survey for Planetary Science and Astrobiology

Zera Pearson April 21, 2022

Press release from: House Committee for Science, Space and Technology
Published: Wednesday 20 April 2022

“I was inspired to see the new decadal survey in planetary science and astrobiology,” he said. President Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas). “Our nation’s planetary science program has a rich history of success, using robotic spacecraft to achieve amazing technological feats and deliver scientific findings and images that advance our understanding of planetary science and capture the imagination of scientists and a global public.” Both. The new report, “Origins, Worlds, and Life,” presents the consensus-based scientific community’s priorities for the next decade. It includes the most pressing scientific questions and a recommended comprehensive agenda spanning research and technology development, missions of all sizes, scientific infrastructure, partnerships, and critical issues of workforce, equity, and responsibility. I urge NASA and the National Science Foundation to carefully review the recommendations of the survey panel and begin developing a plan for their implementation.”

“I am pleased that the National Academies have published Origins, Worlds, and Life, Decadal Survey of Planetary Science 2023-2032,” he said. Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, Chair Don Baer (D-Va). “The survey’s priority questions about the origins of the solar system and worlds beyond, the processes that shape those systems, and the connections between life on Earth and the search for life elsewhere, will continue to spark curiosity, imagination, and inspiration in the years to come. I look forward to further reviewing the survey and sending it to the Agency NASA to maintain a balanced mix of robotic planetary science, technology and research missions, as well as investigations aided by human exploration. Worlds and Life “will certainly lead to discoveries we cannot predict.” I hope it will also lead to unprecedented progress in expanding diversity and inclusion in the planetary science profession.

