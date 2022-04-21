The Festival of Arts, Sciences and Humanities arrives at SMA

The Arts, Sciences and Humanities Festival will arrive on April 28 and 29 and May 1 as a cultural event

Robert Lopez

San Miguel de Allende. – UNAM has teamed up with the Visual Research Center and the municipal government to organize the first post-pandemic cultural festival. It will be held on April 28 and 29 and May 1.

About Festival of Arts, Sciences and Humanities Come back in person with the Viva la vida logo! As a celebration and thanks for meeting again after the pandemic.

It is implemented by the Lyon Unit of the UNAM National School of Postgraduate Studies through the San Miguel de Alende Extension Unit.

The Arts, Sciences and Humanities Festival aims to create an artistic, scientific and humanistic display in the municipality. It will be addressed to all residents; All activities are free.

This year it will be based in the San Miguel de Allende Extension Unit of the ENES Leon Unit, UNAM.

The Arts, Sciences and Humanities Festival program includes arts activities, talks and workshops on science and art.

Among the artistic activities, the children’s play “The Dragon’s Head” is shown on Sunday, May 1 at 1:00 pm at the Angela Peralta Theater.

Concert artist Juan Manuel Alcantara will perform at 5:00 PM at the same venue, both events free entry, with ticket; This can be ordered at the counseling unit on Calle Mesones or at the theater offices.

Also arrive a sample of photography

The event will be part of the photography exhibition “The Fourth World Cup of University Photography 2021-2022”, at the Cultural Center “El Negromante”, which will open on April 29 at 11:00 am.

Arturo Joel Padilla Cordova, Coordinator of Continuing Education Extension San Miguel de Allende, said the festival was born in 2016 to bring the arts and sciences closer but with strategic alliances. By having the Optics Research Center this year, they were able to bring in workshops like Create Your Own Telescope, which will take place on April 29th at the House of Culture.

The full program can be consulted by bidding click here.