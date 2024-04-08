Spring Sale at Target Circle Week

In the middle of spring in the United States, supermarkets offer new offers to attract more customers. This is the case, for example, for Target.

the Target constituency week With exciting options and discounts on thousands of items between April 7th and 13th. As if that wasn't enough, there will be a 10% discount for one day only with Target gift cards.

The company responsible for these discounts issued an official statement on the matter. “Members can expect more savings and a better experience throughout the week. These are offers that are automatically applied at checkout. For Target Circle 360 ​​members, there will be free, unlimited same-day delivery, which will continue throughout the year.”

Target's spring sale covers hundreds of thousands of items to suit all tastes and budgets. Featured offers on clothing, accessories, beauty, home and technology. This and much more will be available in stores, on Target.com and through the Target app.

Offers are available from April 7

These are some of the options that Target is preparing, starting April 7 and extending until the 13th of the same month.

– 40% discount on floor care.

– 30% discount on swimwear and sandals for the family.

-30% discount on shirts, shorts and dresses for the family.

– 30% discount on outdoor living.

– 20% discount on all sun, nail and hair care products.

– 20% discount on favorite breakfast items, coffee and cereals.

– 30% discount on selected games.

– 30% discount on bed and bathroom linens.

– Spend $50 on home care products and get a $15 Target gift card.

– Spend $50 on Ulta Beauty at Target and get a $15 gift card.

-Get 10% off Target GiftCards on April 13 (Target Circle members only).