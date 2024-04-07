Free costco services in usa

Retail giant Costco offers its customers many services that are completely free. The chain offers very competitive prices, which makes it add more and more people interested in its products.

If you're part of Costco, consider these options. Of course, it's free, take advantage of it as soon as possible and view your membership.

Free Costco Services

Overall, there are seven free services that Costco offers in the United States. Here we leave you a list of them and the characteristics of each.

-Return items

Costco has a very generous return policy. Through it you can return many items purchased in the store without having to provide any explanation. Please note that there are some exceptions to this policy. It is best to ask before purchasing something if you think it may be possible to return it later.

– Tire maintenance

Costco members who purchase a set of tires will have them rotated and balanced at no cost. The same will happen with inflation controls and even lifetime tire repairs.

Costco recommends that you be well informed before making a tire purchase and request all information about free services.

-Free samples from the store

Free sample stations are one of the most popular items among shoppers. Most of them celebrated their comeback after Covid-19.

The best time to visit Costco and enjoy the greatest variety and number of free samples is between 1 and 2 p.m. You can do this every Saturday or Sunday.

– Welcome gift cards

Costco offers free gift cards with your membership purchase. In some cases, the money can go directly to purchases at the warehouse. For example StackSocial Offers an annual “Gold Star” membership for $60.00 with a $20.00 Costco gift card.

-Delivery

Ordering online is the convenience customers have come to expect and many retailers charge shipping fees. However, this is not always the case with Costco. Many items on the store's website have shipping and delivery, especially for larger items.

– Hearing tests

If you need a hearing aid and you buy it from Costco, you'll get free services from them, like cleanings and checkups.

– Technical support and extended warranties

Costco has extended manufacturer warranties for up to two years for TVs, projectors, computers and most appliances.