A ticket from Oregon wins a jackpot worth about $1.33 billion

(CNN) — In Oregon, a Powerball ticket was sold that matched all the numbers in the weekend drawing, bringing the jackpot to an estimated $1.33 billion, the fourth-largest in history, according to the game.

There were also five $1 million winners in Game 5. These tickets were sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

The winning numbers this weekend were 44, 27, 52, 22, 69 and Powerball 9.

One ticket sold in Oregon matched all six numbers drawn for the $1.326 million jackpot. The lucky ticket holder will be able to choose between an annual prize of $1,326 million or a one-time payout of $621 million (both numbers are before taxes), according to Powerball.

The next drawing will be held on Monday, and the jackpot is estimated at $20 million.

The drawing was delayed for hours because, according to Powerball, the lottery needs “additional time to complete the procedures required before the drawing.”

The jackpot rose to more than $1.33 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot. It's also the eighth-largest lottery jackpot in the United States, besting the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in New Jersey last week.

Winning the Powerball jackpot means the ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in the Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

The largest Powerball jackpot — and the largest U.S. lottery prize — ever was $2.04 billion for a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, plus Washington, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawing takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 PM Miami time in Tallahassee, Florida.

Editor's note: This article has been updated.