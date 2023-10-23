Spiritual surprises: 25 Airbus planes grounded and nearly 100 flights canceled

By checking the affected PW1100G motors

t| Miami | October 21, 2023

One comment

Related Topics: A319, A320, A321, Orlando International Airport, Airbus, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Miami, Pratt & Whitney PW1100G, Spirit

Spirit was forced to ground 25 Airbus family aircraft undergoing required inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), due to defects in its Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines. However, the low cost forced the abrupt cancellation of nearly a hundred flights.

The airline expects that there will be several days of disruption to flight routes, which will affect scheduled passengers. Spirit told FOX Business that these revisions are precautionary, as Simple Flying reported.

Spirit has a fleet of 200 Airbus A320 aircraft, including the A319, A320 and A321. The airline also has A320neos and A321neos with a fleet of 75 Airbus aircraft powered by the affected PW1100G engines.

The FAA has determined that material cracks in this type of problem can cause engine failure in flight and therefore maintenance is mandatory. However, it has not been reported why Spirit suddenly decided to do so, as American, Delta, JetBlue and Frontier all have part of their fleet with planes of the same model.

As mentioned reportor.usSpirit will remove four tracks from its base at Orlando International Airport starting at Christmas. According to Cirium, the airline will discontinue flights to Phoenix, Raleigh, Windsor Locks and San Salvador. (Spirit is removing 4 routes from its Orlando base starting at Christmas.)

This way you will stop offering thousands of chairs. However, these will not be the only flights that the airline will suspend. Work was halted in Cleveland-Tampa and Milwaukee-Fort Myers. This action will have something to do with Spirit’s recent announcement about the effects it is having on Airbus aircraft engines.