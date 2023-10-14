Specialists in urogenital sciences gather at UATx – El Sol de Tlaxcala

Specialists in genitourinary system sciences attended Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx) to share clinical and technological knowledge with undergraduate and postgraduate students in this subject.

At the university he started the third International Congress of Genitourinary Sciences Which was organized by UATx through the Tlaxcala Center for Behavioral Biology in coordination with the Mexican Society of Genitourinary Sciences, AC (SMCU).

➡️ Subscribe to our newsletter and get the most relevant notes in your email

In the hall attached to the parsonage, Margarita Martinez Gomez, Academic Secretary, He specified that the forum will be held from October 12 to 14 and will provide the opportunity to strengthen collaborative work between national and international counterparts, in order to continue the work carried out by scientific societies, which formalize academic and research projects, despite the current circumstances. The adverse conditions the world is witnessing.

He pointed out that given the various diseases that society faces today, it is necessary for the clinical and basic fields to maintain a constant dialogue so that they can advance in this field. Various treatments and therapies Which is accessible to those who need it.

Don’t stop reading: ➡️ Tlaxcala, the cradle of urogenital sciences

He pointed out that this activity began three decades ago, through doctors Carlos Bayer Flores and Pablo Pacheco at the research center in UATx animal reproduction, Currently, institutions such as the Autonomous Metropolitan University and the University of Veracruzana have joined, which pursue lines of research in the physiology of the pelvic area, genitourinary physiology and sexuality in general.

When using his voice, Alvaro Muñoz Toscano, The university president indicated that this meeting seeks to enhance students’ interest and passion in studying the pelvic floor. To propose innovative solutions and thus promote these health problems, and then urge students, researchers and doctors to benefit from the greatest knowledge of national and international specialists.

right on time, Alfredo Adan Pimentel, Secretary of Scientific Research and Postgraduate Studies, emphasized that Tlaxcala is at the forefront of studies and research related to the pelvic floor. Since it covers different branches at the molecular, neurological and physical level, among others, he emphasized that new lines of research born from these encounters will have a direct impact on humanity.

more information: ➡️ At the National Science Congress, research on pelvic damage is awarded

This meeting aims to encourage students’ interest And a passion for studying the pelvic floor so that they can suggest innovative solutions and thus enhance these health problems.