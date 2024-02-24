Sources: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: two years, $35 million

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

Contract Steve Kerr It expires at the end of the season, and it has extension $17.5 million per season takes him through the 2025-26 season.

san antonio spurs coach, Gregg PopovichThe sources indicated that his annual income is greater, but he holds two titles: president and coach. miami heat coach, Erik SpoelstraSigned A extension He is eight years old and is paid approximately $15 million per season, according to sources.

Steve Kerr has agreed to a contract extension with the Warriors, making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA. Photo: Getty

The agreement comes as a continuation of months of talks between the club’s general manager the WarriorsMike Dunleavy Jr., and my rep Steve Kerr In sports priority, emphasizing the Warriors They will retain a coach whose .655 winning percentage ranks fifth in league history.

a guarantee Steve Kerr Staying with Dunleavy Jr. Leading the organization is a priority for owner Joe Lacob. the the Warriors They never reached one extension With former president and general manager Bob Myers exiting at the end of the 2023 season.

Steve Kerr58 years old, has established himself as a prominent figure in the ruling family the Warriors It is now committed to staying in what could become a transitional phase for an organization built around it Stephen Curry, Draymond Green And Klay Thompson For more than a decade.

Steve Kerrwho has four titles and six entries in the NBA FinalsHe won his 500th match last Thursday. This made him the fifth fastest coach in history to do so.

Care He is also the national coach of the team Team USA He will train the Americans in Olympic Games Summer 2024 in Paris.

Coach Kerr led to the Warriors to 73 wins in the 2015–16 regular season, the most in NBA history. In its ninth season. He is 501-264 (.655) as Golden State's coach.​