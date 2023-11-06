Sociology and political science student wins FEUCR presidency

Valentina Palacio Mora, candidate of the Integra Party, has been elected president of the Federation of Students of the University of Costa Rica (FEUCR) for the 2024 term.

The sociology and political science major received 57.86% of the 10,097 votes.

Palacio (22 years old) was able to outperform her competitors: Darla Villarreal, from the Alternative Party, who received 31.01% of the votes, and Stephanie Jara, from Oh Pasta!, who received only 8.42% of the votes.

The Integra Party also secured two student representation positions on the University Council, which will go to Noelia Solís and Samuel Viquez, according to data published by the University Students Electoral Tribunal (TEEU) on its social networks.

The FEUCR elections were held between 2 and 3 November virtually. The percentage of abstention from voting reached 75.29%.

He expressed his commitment from the union and the student movement to managing better living conditions for students through better scholarships, larger places and accessibility to all sectors of the student community without any exclusion. Nation.

“I dream of a space where all students feel truly heard and embraced, championing social justice and the independence of our alma mater, mother of social mobility, promoter of art and culture, and the dreams and opportunities of this country.” He added.

Palacio is a native of San Jose and graduated from the Castilla Conservatory where she trained in contemporary dance. The young woman confirms that art and culture were essential in shaping her as a person.

The new university body members will assume their positions starting January 1 of next year.