November 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The University of Zaragoza presents the second edition of the Science Race, which will take place on November 12

The University of Zaragoza presents the second edition of the Science Race, which will take place on November 12

Zera Pearson November 6, 2023 1 min read

The University of Zaragoza, in collaboration with the Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Technological Institute of Aragon (ITINOVA) and the Business and Innovation Center of Aragon, offers The second Race for Science is on Monday, November 6 11:00, in Plaza de las Ingenierías, next to the Betancourt Building on the Río Ebro Campus.

After the success of the last edition, with the participation of about 700 participants, the second Science Race will be held Next Sunday, November 12thThe University of Zaragoza hopes to engage a large number of people and raise awareness about the importance of science in everyday life.

This edition’s “#Yocorroporlaciencia” event features four ambassadors who will set an example by running the distance 6.28 km. They are College of Education Professor Alejandra Cortes. Sports science specialist, UZ representative, Nuria Garataccia; and chemists Maria Victoria Navarro and David Sebastian, both researchers at CSIC.

The presentation will also be attended by the Vice Rector for Science Policy at the University of Zaragoza, Rosa Puglia; Institutional Delegate of CSIC in Aragon, Maria Jesus Lazaro; itinova manager, Esther Borao; Ceeiaragon Manager, celia garcia, Head of Human Resources and Sustainability at sponsor Certest BiotecGuadalupe del BoyIn addition to the Director of the School of Engineering and Architecture (Aina Onizar), Jose Antonio YagüeAnd the director of the campus sports area, Alberto Sanchez.

See also  The inaccurate Recoletas UBU Burgos is located in the successful Real Ciencias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Quality in water science degree! – Berico Group

November 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Students from the Faculty of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences at ULPGC University visit our sports city | UD Las Palmas

November 6, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Sociology and political science student wins FEUCR presidency

November 6, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Abinader announces 3000 million to automate the workforce Momento.net

November 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Flight tests of the US Marine Corps’ new XQ-58A autonomous drone are coming to an end.

November 7, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Meet Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot

November 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Zoe Clemente tours El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023

November 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon