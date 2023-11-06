The University of Zaragoza presents the second edition of the Science Race, which will take place on November 12

The University of Zaragoza, in collaboration with the Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Technological Institute of Aragon (ITINOVA) and the Business and Innovation Center of Aragon, offers The second Race for Science is on Monday, November 6 11:00, in Plaza de las Ingenierías, next to the Betancourt Building on the Río Ebro Campus.

After the success of the last edition, with the participation of about 700 participants, the second Science Race will be held Next Sunday, November 12thThe University of Zaragoza hopes to engage a large number of people and raise awareness about the importance of science in everyday life.

This edition’s “#Yocorroporlaciencia” event features four ambassadors who will set an example by running the distance 6.28 km. They are College of Education Professor Alejandra Cortes. Sports science specialist, UZ representative, Nuria Garataccia; and chemists Maria Victoria Navarro and David Sebastian, both researchers at CSIC.

The presentation will also be attended by the Vice Rector for Science Policy at the University of Zaragoza, Rosa Puglia; Institutional Delegate of CSIC in Aragon, Maria Jesus Lazaro; itinova manager, Esther Borao; Ceeiaragon Manager, celia garcia, Head of Human Resources and Sustainability at sponsor Certest BiotecGuadalupe del BoyIn addition to the Director of the School of Engineering and Architecture (Aina Onizar), Jose Antonio YagüeAnd the director of the campus sports area, Alberto Sanchez.