November 7, 2023

Students from the Faculty of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences at ULPGC University visit our sports city | UD Las Palmas

Zera Pearson November 6, 2023 1 min read

UD Las Palmas, through its foundation, welcomed about 35 students from the Faculty of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and one of its professors, Juan Carlos Gómez Perlado, to the Sports City.

As in previous years, students of the “Facilities and Equipment for Physical Education and Sports” subject of the Faculty of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences made a practical visit to the Barranco Seco Sports City. The day began with a media presentation in the press room, where relevant details about the construction, main building and training grounds, among other key aspects, were shared. Participants then indulged in a guided tour to explore and learn more about these sports facilities.

Paquito Ortiz, Head of Innovation at UD Las Palmas Foundation, was responsible for welcoming the students and shared the highlights, key data and characteristics of the facility located in Barranco Seco. In addition, he gave a detailed overview of the daily routine of the Ciudad Deportiva first team.

