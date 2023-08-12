So you can put your own cell phone number

In today’s world, where privacy and security are increasingly relevant issues, it is necessary to take measures to protect the use of personal data. One of the easiest ways is to put the phone number in private mode.

Many times, people are exposed to endless phone calls from companies that communicate to provide products and services, and intensively retain user data for later contact, which causes discomfort.

Currently, large manufacturers of Android devices have implemented in their models a way for their users to set their phone numbers as “private numbers”, an option that prevents others from saving the phone number when making calls.

The Urban Tecno YouTube channel, which is dedicated to uncovering mobile phone scams, in one of its popular videos, has shown the correct way to activate this extreme security on Android devices.

Some technology experts have stated that having a “private” phone number can provide the user with a series of benefits, among which the following stand out:

-Protection of personal data: By setting the phone number as private, the exposure of personal information to potential security threats and scammers will be reduced.

Prevent spam calls: Fraudsters often use “spoofing” techniques to fake the number of calls and show that they are from a trusted source.

– Confidentiality in professional calls: If you frequently use your phone number for professional or business calls, setting the number to private can provide a higher level of confidentiality to your business communications.