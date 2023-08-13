Miami – Jeff Bezos Founder amazon, He will buy a property on an exclusive artificial island in Miami known as the “Billionaires’ Haven”, where he will be the neighbor of a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Jeff Bezos Fortune and Bloomberg reported that the 59-year-old will pay $68 million for the three-bedroom beachfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres (1.1 ha). The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO of the company in 2021 to devote more time to charity and other projects.

MTM Star International is listed in Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home. The county’s website does not name Bezos as the owner, but it does indicate that the property sold in June.

Guillermo Olmedillo, director of Indian Creek Village, said he had no information on the purchase. The village has a country club and its own police force.

County records show that the property previously sold for $1.4 million in 1982. The house measures 9,300 square feet (864 square meters) and includes a pool. The mansion that Bezos allegedly bought was built in 1965 and added to in 1985.

Sources told real estate news portal The Real Deal (TRD) that Bezos and his fiancee, former news anchor and pilot Lauren Sanchez, were looking for a new or renovated mansion in the Miami area. The mansion’s search was to coincide with a visit he made to Miami in May for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

According to the news portal, Bezos searched for homes on La Gorore Island, Star Island and North Bay Road in Miami Beach so he could plan to buy other real estate.

Bezos will be surrounded by other billionaires on Indian Creek, a sheltered island north of Miami Beach, including Carl Icahn and hedge financier Eddie Lampert. Other owners include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias and auto tycoon Norman Braman.

fountain: Palestinian Authority