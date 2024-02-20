The recipe for preparing pineapple juice with celery, a drink that will help you lose weight

Many of us make decisions to The new year Seriously, that's why at this point in the second month of the year, we're already following closely Diet Maybe even see alternatives drinks Which can help us a lot in this process, thanks to the fibers or minerals it contains.

This is the situation Pineapple juice with celery Rich blend Fiberwhich can help us not only start the day, but also improve our lives digestion And even for Weight loss. That's why it's worth giving him some space in between drinks What do you prepare in the morning?

Related news

the pineapple she is one from Favorite fruits Subordinate Nutrition experts And one of the most recommended when you want Weight loss. Especially since it contains bromelain, He is responsible for the decline Proteins in the same way as pepsin, an enzyme that is part of gastric juice. It also contains a lot Fiber Which can help with organization Intestinal transit Reduce abdominal bloating.

Benefits of celery for weight loss

he celery For her part, she is a Low-calorie vegetables Which we can include in our diets to lose weight. It is rich in dietary fiber, which helps improve health digestionTo maintain and reduce body moisture ignition. They can help maintain a healthy digestive system and prevent problems such as holding.

Related news

Now that you know all about these two food And why they are good for Weight loss, Maybe you should get to work!