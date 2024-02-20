The recipe for preparing pineapple juice with celery, a drink that will help you lose weight

Many of us make decisions to The new year Seriously, that's why at this point in the second month of the year, we're already following closely Diet Maybe even see alternatives drinks Which can help us a lot in this process, thanks to the fibers or minerals it contains.
This is the situation Pineapple juice with celery Rich blend Fiberwhich can help us not only start the day, but also improve our lives digestion And even for Weight loss. That's why it's worth giving him some space in between drinks What do you prepare in the morning?
the pineapple she is one from Favorite fruits Subordinate Nutrition experts And one of the most recommended when you want Weight loss. Especially since it contains bromelain, He is responsible for the decline Proteins in the same way as pepsin, an enzyme that is part of gastric juice. It also contains a lot Fiber Which can help with organization Intestinal transit Reduce abdominal bloating.
Benefits of celery for weight loss
he celery For her part, she is a Low-calorie vegetables Which we can include in our diets to lose weight. It is rich in dietary fiber, which helps improve health digestionTo maintain and reduce body moisture ignition. They can help maintain a healthy digestive system and prevent problems such as holding.
Now that you know all about these two food And why they are good for Weight loss, Maybe you should get to work!
ingredients
- 4-5 stalks of celery
- 2 thick pineapple slices
- 1/2 lemon (optional to give a touch of tartness)
- Water (optional, for dilution if you prefer a lighter juice)
- Ice (optional, served cold)
to prepare
- Wash the celery well and cut it into smaller pieces to make it easier to handle in the juicer or blender.
- Prepare the pineapple by removing the peel and cutting it into manageable pieces.
- If you decide to use lemon, squeeze its juice into a blender cup or juice extractor.
- Add the celery and pineapple pieces to the blender or juicer.
- If you prefer a lighter juice, you can add a little water.
- Mix or blend everything until you get a smooth, homogeneous consistency.
- If you wish, you can filter the juice to remove any remaining pulp or fiber.
- Serve the juice in a cup with ice if you prefer it very cold and enjoy this refreshing and healthy drink.
Nutritional information
- Calories: 26 calories
- Carbohydrates: 6 grams
- Cholesterol: 1 mg
- Proteins: 1 gram
- Sugars: 1 gram
- Fiber: 1 gram
- sodium: 1 mg
- Total fat: 1 gram
- Saturated fat: 1 gram
