Shannon de Lima turns the heat up with this close-up in a swimsuit

There is no doubt about it Shannon from Lima She is one of the most beautiful women in Latin America. It is for this reason that the fortune tellers of the entertainment world are at their feet. It already happened with her ex-husband Marc Anthony But also with Colombian footballer James Rodriguez and currently with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer.

newly Shannon She was consulted at Miami Fashion Week for her relationship with the salsa singer. “Look, I adore Mark and I wish him the best forever, in fact we are great friends and if he is happy, I will be happy, my family will be happy, I adore him and wish them all the best from my heart,” he crossed in front of the cameras of “El gordo y la flaca”.

He added, “I always talk to MarkerWe are good friends, he is part of my family, I really love him from my heart and wish him all the best. Regarding the wedding of Puerto Rico and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, the model joked, “If they let me I’ll go sing, dance and perform.”

Source: Instagram @shadelima

in the last hours, Shannon She shared two photos (one in color and one in black and white) where she is seen lying on a bed and half of her face can be seen with a cigarette in her right hand. In addition, she was wearing a black swimsuit that drove her fans crazy. He wrote “Friday Mood” as a caption next to a black heart emoji.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The model expected criticism from her fans and explained that she was just producing pictures: “I don’t smoke.” The post exceeded 29,000 likes and 200 comments. “Wow Shannon Relaxing with a real queen, she deserves it so well” and “I love you so wonderfully Barbie is a precious kiss” were some of them.