Shakira and Pico: They revealed that the couple “only got along in bed”

Thebreak in relationship Shakira and Pique Continue to grab the headlines and news. There is a lot of information indicating that the couple did not maintain good chemistry during their courtship.

After 12 years of relationship, Colombian singer and footballer in F.C.B He suffered a severe erosion in their relationship, says TV collaborator Carmen Lomana In a program It’s already noon from Telecinco.

Lomana stressed that both are going through some time and that a breakup is the most logical path:It’s something that can be seen coming. The two of them had a lot of problems and this affected the couple“.

In addition, he emphasized that the spouses did not have a good coexistence and that they feel comfortable in only one situation. “They say the best place for Beko and Shakira to get along is in bed‘, the cooperating and businesswoman crossed.

“Marrying a soccer player is not easy. There are cases of women married to very important footballers who tell you that they believe they are God‘, I concluded.

12 years of relationship

The couple made an official statement highlighting that they have ended their relationship since 2010. Reports and rumors follow each other between what has been one of the most mediated couples in recent years.

Gerrard Pique Supposedly, he was unfaithful and could have been the motive that put an end to the relationship. During these weeks, the player will live in a single apartment.

Shakira and Pique They met during the recording of the Waka Waka song on the occasion of the World Cup in South Africa. They both have two children: Milen (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old).