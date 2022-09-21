September 21, 2022

Shakira spoke for the first time about her split from Gerard Pique

Lane Skeldon September 21, 2022

Since he parted ways with Gerrard Pique, Shakira He did not give interviews to discuss the topic. Finally, the Colombian singer made an exclusive note to Elle Spain, where she was consulted about it. The artist considered that “it is very difficult to talk about this” and began to tell how she went through it: “I kept silent and just tried to process everything.”

He asserted that he “still” “goes through it” and “isn’t like a normal breakup” for being “in the public eye”. Shakira He explained that his priority was his children and that it was not easy for any of them. “I have paparazzi camping outside in front of my house, 24/7. There is nowhere to hide with my kids except in my house. You know, we can’t walk in the park like a normal family or go get ice cream or do any activity without That the paparazzi follow us.”

