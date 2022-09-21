Shakira spoke for the first time about her split from Gerard Pique

Since he parted ways with Gerrard Pique, Shakira He did not give interviews to discuss the topic. Finally, the Colombian singer made an exclusive note to Elle Spain, where she was consulted about it. The artist considered that “it is very difficult to talk about this” and began to tell how she went through it: “I kept silent and just tried to process everything.”

He asserted that he “still” “goes through it” and “isn’t like a normal breakup” for being “in the public eye”. Shakira He explained that his priority was his children and that it was not easy for any of them. “I have paparazzi camping outside in front of my house, 24/7. There is nowhere to hide with my kids except in my house. You know, we can’t walk in the park like a normal family or go get ice cream or do any activity without That the paparazzi follow us.”

Regarding Sasha s MilanHe explained, “I tried to hide the situation in front of my kids. I try to protect them because that’s my priority in life. But then at school, they hear things from their friends or come across unpleasant news on the internet, and you just reach them, you know? It’s really annoying for two kids.” They are trying to heal their parents’ separation.”

This whole situation wasn’t easy due to the media’s treatment of the breakup Effects. “What is also real is the disappointment of seeing something so sacred and special as I thought my relationship with the father of my children had become vulgar and vulgar by the media,” he explained. Let’s remember that the singer also had her father in the intensive care unit, so she was “fighting on different fronts.”

Although this was expected, the singer said it in her own words: “It may be the darkest stage of my life.” however, Shakira She admitted that what helped her move forward was thinking about “all those women around the world who are in difficulty, who are as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse”; And the music of course. Confirm “My Drive”.