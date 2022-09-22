Gustavo Adolfo Infante is having an uncomfortable moment thanks to Shanik Berman: ‘You left me feeling cold’

This moment was recorded and now it belongs to the group of embarrassing moments that no one expected on TV.

In the latest broadcast of “First Hand,” Gustavo Adolfo Infante had an uncomfortable moment caused by his partner Shanik Berman.

After the awkward moment, tension arose and the driver was surprised by the journalist’s words.

Undoubtedly, the lawsuit starring Gustavo Adolfo Infante with his comrades from Salé de Sol continues to give something to talk about, with many celebrities joining in to launch requests to Imagen TV to kick them out of their ranks, while others decided to make fun of the embarrassing moment.

This all happened because they were talking on ‘First Hand’ about the news that Christian Nodal was caught drunk after leaving a concert in Las Vegas.

Shanick Berman was a guest on the show and confirmed that he was envious that the Mexican regional singer did not invite them to drink with him, which Gustavo Adolfo Infante also joined, and even said that Nodal invited him some whiskey.

Gustavo indicated to his haters that they could take this part to upload to social networks, and even said he was doing the work of his critics by saying which part to take from his statements.

Given what the journalist had said, Shanik Berman did not hesitate to remind Gustavo Adolfo Infante of his lawsuit with Joanna Vega-Biestro and Ana María Alvarado: “Yes, we’ll talk about hue ***, I’m able to go to either his head,” said the driver, laughing. or my head,” I already remembered that I don’t work here, nor can I ask the manager for any head.

The uncomfortable moment was reflected in the forum so much that even Gustavo Adolfo Infante replied that he left him shocked with the comment: “You left me cold, Shanick.”

This is in reference to the fact that Gustavo Adolfo Infante indicated in that fight in ‘Sale el Sol’ that he would talk to the company’s bosses so they could choose between him and Joanna Vega-Biestro, because he said he wasn’t. Willing to continue working with her.