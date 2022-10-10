Shakira opens her heart and posts a painful picture

During 2022 Shakira He experienced different sensations found in different episodes of his life. The Colombian singer had to deal with professional success and personal problems at the same time. The first difficult situation he went through in his life was the separation from his ex-partner Gerrard Pique. through the song “our end” Explain how he felt inside.

Once again, the Barranquilla-born singer has used music to express her feelings. For a few days in his feed for his official Instagram account, Shakira He began to surprise his fans with various phrases that speak of his current moment. They describe how the translator of the song feels “Love her”.

The first phrase that Shakira shared.

The first sentence you shared Shakira she was: “It wasn’t your fault…”A few days later, he posted: “no mine”. Up until that point, everyone thought he was talking about the struggle his partner had with his ex Gerrard Pique. Two days ago, the Colombian posted: “It was a monotony mistake.”

With this third sentence, Shakira He revealed that they are part of his new song “routine” Who recently scored with Puerto Rico ozone. However, this does not mean that it is not intended for Gerrard Pique If not the other way around. A source close to the Latin singer revealed that Shakira He expresses himself through his music.

One of the talented Colombian’s latest posts was the one that caught everyone’s attention. With a painful video of the singer of the song “our end” He opened his heart and shared a phrase that went viral on the Internet: “I never said anything, but it hurts. I knew this was going to happen.”