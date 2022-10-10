October 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carol J spreads excitement and falls in love with everyone on the networks

Carol G wears a suit, showing off her natural body and crippling networks

Lane Skeldon October 10, 2022 1 min read

Carol J You are going through one of the best moments of your career. At the age of 31, it has become one of the standards of current urban music. The current year for the Medellin-born was marked by a tight schedule with new songs, tours and events, among others.

A few hours ago the Colombian singer was very active social networks Through his stories and feeding him he made various posts that left everyone amazed. In your official account statements for Instagram He shared a few videos of his presentation in Dallas that wowed his fans.

Threads

See also  Camila Cabello shows off her beauty after her sad split from Shawn Mendes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

5 photos of Shakira without makeup or filters explaining why she beat Gerard Pique

October 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Case Closed: The Sad Story That Moved Dr. Anna Maria Polo

October 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the beach, Sofia Vergara paralyzes the net, defying Instagram restrictions

October 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Increasing US Social Security COLA: What you should know?

October 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Carol G wears a suit, showing off her natural body and crippling networks

October 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Replace my iPhone X with an iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?

October 10, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Cadiz hopes that the Council will give the green light today to the Faculty of Pedagogical Sciences in Valcarsil

October 10, 2022 Zera Pearson