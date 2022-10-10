Carol G wears a suit, showing off her natural body and crippling networks

Carol J You are going through one of the best moments of your career. At the age of 31, it has become one of the standards of current urban music. The current year for the Medellin-born was marked by a tight schedule with new songs, tours and events, among others.

A few hours ago the Colombian singer was very active social networks Through his stories and feeding him he made various posts that left everyone amazed. In your official account statements for Instagram He shared a few videos of his presentation in Dallas that wowed his fans.

The red-haired singer appeared in a black jumpsuit on stage that enhanced her natural body, so her beauty and perfect figure left everyone speechless.

While in the other section, Carol J She appeared in a miniskirt illustrating the amazing show she gave on this amazing tour of various North American cities. The Medellin-born singer sold her Dallas show and asserted that she is one of the most important artists of the urban genre.

Carol J Released the song 2 months ago “The catwoman” That despite the fact that he has very little time on digital platforms, he already has more than 117 million views Youtube.