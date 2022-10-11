The unreleased song Shakira swore to love Gerard Pique in full concert | video

Much has been said in recent days about the relationship between Shakira s Gerrard Piquebecause some Colombian fans have remembered the greats the love what or what I swear To the footballer, because even he left it embodied in Song Unpublished Who sang in a live concert recorded on video And this, in addition, moved thousands of attendees.

separator between Shakira s Gerrard Piquegave a lot to talk about, because the couple were some of the most beloved in the world, so the news of the separation left a lot of surprise and more knowledge that there was alleged infidelity, because it is well known that the defender is already having a new affair with a 23-year-old girl who works in His company Kosmos.

What song did Shakira swear by Gerard Pique?

In social networks, a lot was said that the victim was in this class Shakirasince the behavior Gerrard Pique Given the situation, she gave much to be desired, and it is worth noting that in the first statements of the Colombian after the announcement of the separation, the famous teacher indicated that she left her career to focus on her family. However, the star has also done some music projects in her I swear the love Not just for her kids but for the man of her life, being a soccer player.

It was Song Unpublished by name”yellow” where Shakira I swear the love eternity Gerrard Pique Well, at that time he reflected all the feelings he had for the footballer, remembering that despite the fact that now they are in conflict after their separation, both of them had already decided that they were happy together, because they formed a family with two children.

It’s so unreal

What makes me miss you that way when you’re not

What makes me adore you like this, is all of you

I’m lost, I live anchored like a bird to her blue sky

I’m respecting you

For many, the Song Unpublished The Colombian named “Amarillo”, was the best song ShakiraBecause you show the true feelings of a person in love, which is that many fans remembered the time when the Colombian sang it live on her “El Dorado” world tour, which she raised her guitar embodied in the image Gerrard Pique with their children.