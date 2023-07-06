July 6, 2023

Shakira makes a sensation with her ‘dress-up’ at Paris Fashion Week: is she sending a hint of pique?

July 6, 2023

Shakira at Paris Fashion Week, and this Wednesday she caused quite a stir with the “outfit” she wore to attend the Viktor & Rolf show.

Shakira surprises with her clothes at Paris Fashion Week

On July 5, Shakira arrived at La Salle Wagram, located near the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where the important event took place.

Accompanied by her inseparable brother, Tonino Mubarak, she captivated by wearing a coat from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, helmed by Victor Horsting and Rolf Snoren.

Shakira at Paris Fashion Week.

In the piece, in white with gold-tone applications on the edges, what stands out is the three-dimensional “No” on top.

The 46-year-old singer completed her ‘look’ with a clutch, platform sneakers, and brown sunglasses.

Shakira attends the Viktor & Rolf show.

As for the makeup, she went natural: with rosewood lipstick. Her long hair was completely straight.

On her official Instagram account, she posted a picture in which she is seen sitting next to Camila Cabello. They both appear to be making a denial gesture with their face and hand.

Shakira flaunted her residency at Paris Fashion Week.

Does Shakira send a message to Gerard Pique?

According to the Daily Mail, Shakira apparently chose this outfit to send a “direct message” to Pique, with whom she split a year ago.

Before traveling to the so-called “City of Love”, she was going to stop in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where she handed her two children, Milan and Sasha, to their father, according to what was reported by journalist Lorena Vasquez today.

“It is a specific agreement that the children will be with one of their parents every 15 days. They are now under Gerard’s care and will return to their mother in two weeks, ”Vazquez said during the broadcast of the program.

In addition, he released the official video for the song “Copa vacía”, a collaboration with Manuel Turizo, in which it has been speculated that he referred to Piqué laying down a mouse.

“Any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental,” she said of the audio clip sent to a group of fans.

