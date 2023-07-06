Shakira makes a sensation with her ‘dress-up’ at Paris Fashion Week: is she sending a hint of pique?

Shakira at Paris Fashion Week, and this Wednesday she caused quite a stir with the “outfit” she wore to attend the Viktor & Rolf show.
Shakira surprises with her clothes at Paris Fashion Week
On July 5, Shakira arrived at La Salle Wagram, located near the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where the important event took place.
Accompanied by her inseparable brother, Tonino Mubarak, she captivated by wearing a coat from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, helmed by Victor Horsting and Rolf Snoren.
credit: / REX Features / Shutterstock / The G.I
In the piece, in white with gold-tone applications on the edges, what stands out is the three-dimensional “No” on top.
The 46-year-old singer completed her ‘look’ with a clutch, platform sneakers, and brown sunglasses.
credit: / David Fisher / Shutterstock
As for the makeup, she went natural: with rosewood lipstick. Her long hair was completely straight.
On her official Instagram account, she posted a picture in which she is seen sitting next to Camila Cabello. They both appear to be making a denial gesture with their face and hand.
credit: Shakira / Instagram
Does Shakira send a message to Gerard Pique?
According to the Daily Mail, Shakira apparently chose this outfit to send a “direct message” to Pique, with whom she split a year ago.
Before traveling to the so-called “City of Love”, she was going to stop in Barcelona, Spain, where she handed her two children, Milan and Sasha, to their father, according to what was reported by journalist Lorena Vasquez today.
“It is a specific agreement that the children will be with one of their parents every 15 days. They are now under Gerard’s care and will return to their mother in two weeks, ”Vazquez said during the broadcast of the program.
In addition, he released the official video for the song “Copa vacía”, a collaboration with Manuel Turizo, in which it has been speculated that he referred to Piqué laying down a mouse.
“Any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental,” she said of the audio clip sent to a group of fans.
1/16
January 22 was a special day for Shakira, not only because her son, Milan, turned 10, but also because of the expressions of affection she received from her fans.
2/16
credit: Mezcalient
3/16
They filled her with messages of love and sang “I Hit It” against Pique.
Click here to continue the exhibition
4/16
credit: Grosby Group
5/16
credit: Grosby Group
6/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
7/16
credit: Grosby Group
8/16
credit: Grosby Group
9/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
10/16
credit: Grosby Group
Eleven/16
credit: Grosby Group
12/16
credit: Shakira Twitter via Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
13/16
credit: Grosby Group
14/16
credit: Grosby Group
fifteen/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
16/16
credit: Grosby Group
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
A Spanish journalist explains the agreement Shakira reached before the breakup
Between surfing and partying, this is how Tony Costa and his daughter Ala enjoy El Salvador
Tony Costa: How was the meeting between Ala and Evelyn Beltran, her father’s new partner | Celebrities from the United States | nndaml | fame