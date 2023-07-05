A Spanish journalist explains the agreement Shakira reached before the breakup

AndIt was June 4, 2022 when it finally did Shakira He announced what was already an open secret. Season Gerrard Pique This was confirmed by a statement in which they announced that they had decided to end their relationship. It seemed increasingly clear that the crisis the couple was going through had no sign of improvement, on the contrary, and many paparazzi saw the footballer entering the house he had before he went to live with Shakira, an apartment on Avenue Montaner. , in the Plaza Adriano Peak, where he often arrived at dawn.

Since then, many statements have been made about the reasons why the couple stopped sharing their lives. But recently some statements in the Spanish media El Nacional de Catalunya to the journalist and collaborator of Telecinco José Antonio Avilés, He indicated that the former partner had had an “open relationship” agreement for several years. “They had an open relationship, and three years ago the word ‘crisis’ gained more weight,” said the caller.

Aviles confirmed that one of Pique’s relatives explained to him that “three years ago the word crisis gained more weight and an event happened that was the defining moment in this relationship. Something happened before and after. On the part of the two people who confirm the relationship, the decision is made with an open relationship. There is an agreement where “do what you want and I do what I want”. But in the face of the media, we are still a couple.”