June 5, 2022

En la imagen aparecen Henry Cavill junto a Chris Evans.

Shakira is between two soups and has a Captain America and a Superman to choose from: Chris Evans or Henry Cavill, who would you love “Wolf” more?

Everything seems to indicate that one case of Shakira has made her the object of desire and admiration by many celebritiess, very powerful in the world of comics. We’re talking about Chris Evans and Henry Cavill, who are Captain America and Superman, respectively.

While Chris followed Shakira on Instagram, the Colombian did the same with Cavill. And she apparently also threw in the wrap, how the lead actor in Superman interrupted an interview just to admire her. For this reason, Shakira is now between two soups and chooses Captain America or Superman.

Shakira confirms her split from Gerard Pique

After several days of rumors in various publications, the Colombian singer Shakira is breaking up with her partner, the Spanish football player of Barcelona, ​​Gerard Pique, with whom she has shared her life for the past twelve years and has two children, Milan and. Shasha, 9 and 7 years old, respectively, EFE said. Namely, the Colombian called this news agency to confirm the break-up rumors that we were counting day in and day out last week. what or what

Today, Shakira confirmed what was already an open secret with a brief statement published by her communications agency asking to “respect” her family’s privacy.

“We regret to confirm that we are separated. For the welfare of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement said.

Shakira: With evidence, she denies hospitalization due to an anxiety attack

