June 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Nadia Ferreira: These are all the languages ​​that Marc Anthony's girlfriend speaks

Nadia Ferreira: These are all the languages ​​that Marc Anthony’s girlfriend speaks

Lane Skeldon June 5, 2022 2 min read

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara The 23-year-old will soon be walking down the aisle with singer Marc Anthony, since they got engaged a few weeks ago. The spouses became inseparable and accompanies each other in all work commitments and shows this on social networks.

So far, several details of the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreria, but now the model has given an interview to Hola magazine and there are many secrets revealed. One of them is the place where they met and it is precisely within the Cares Foundation that the singer heads.

See also  Who are included in the will that Vicente Fernandez left ready in case the worst should happen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira is between two soups and has a Captain America and a Superman to choose from: Chris Evans or Henry Cavill, who would you love “Wolf” more?

June 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jennifer Lopez surprised her new narrow pants and very little short shirt to look from below

June 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Johnny Depp, where was he when he found out he won the trial against Amber Heard | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

June 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Nadia Ferreira: These are all the languages ​​that Marc Anthony’s girlfriend speaks

June 5, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

WhatsApp | The trick to recover a message you deleted by mistake | beta | Messaging | nda | nnni | sports game

June 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The dermatologist who made the disease visible in Puerto Rico ‘I don’t have hidradenitis, but I live with it’

June 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ricardo Pelaez wants to give Chivas another bombshell and is already negotiating for a top player in the MX League.

June 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis