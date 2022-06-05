Nadia Ferreira: These are all the languages ​​that Marc Anthony’s girlfriend speaks

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara The 23-year-old will soon be walking down the aisle with singer Marc Anthony, since they got engaged a few weeks ago. The spouses became inseparable and accompanies each other in all work commitments and shows this on social networks.

So far, several details of the relationship between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreria, but now the model has given an interview to Hola magazine and there are many secrets revealed. One of them is the place where they met and it is precisely within the Cares Foundation that the singer heads.

The truth is Nadia Ferrara He was born and studied commercial engineering at the American University, located in Asuncion, Paraguay, but once he learned that his passion for fashion and the world of trends, he decided to move to Mexico so that his career could take a leap in quality.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Source: TERRA Archive

It was there where he slowly began to relate to the artistic world and come across Marc Anthony. She actually got some media attention by being a finalist at the Miss Universe pageant, where she was one step closer to winning the crown that everyone wants.

Nadia Ferreira. Source: TERRA Archive

Nadia Ferrara She is a ready woman who, in addition to her university studies, speaks several languages, among which are English and Portuguese, as well as Spanish and the native language of Paraguay, Guaraní. There is no doubt that with all this knowledge, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend will get many job opportunities.