Shakira and Pique: the singer no longer wants to see her family; I will build a wall to separate the houses

Everything seems to indicate that Shakira is ready to cut everything related to Gerard Pique completely, so she would put up a wall in her Barcelona home to avoid any contact with the footballer’s parents.

There were many rumors about the singer’s new plans after the Hispanic athlete’s separation, and without a doubt, the solution will be They put the land in the middle between her and Milan and Sasha’s father.

Related news

It has been speculated that The departure from Barcelona may be next JuneBecause the singer will start a new life with her children on the American continent because of He even bought a mansion in Miami, Florida.

The truth is that the situation will not be as easy as the Colombian wantssince their tax problems in Spain They forbid him to leave that country for good, not to mention that the footballer does not want to be separated from his children.

Although Piqué was in his apartment he had been living in single for some time, the house they shared together in Barcelona is where the star continues to live and Small, but you will have to take very strict action.

And it was revealed what those measures were, because next to his house live the footballer’s parents, and despite their always good relationship with her, Shakira wants to cut all ties.

It is worth noting that one of these matters is the construction of a separation wall between the properties to limit the cohabitation with her former in-laws and even her parents to have greater privacy in this. A new life is about to begin.

How was Shakira’s relationship with Pique’s parents?

On more than one occasion, the singer was seen living happily with her family. Joan Pique and the Montserrat Bernabeu, Well, even her representative confirmed that the football player’s family loved him very much.

In fact, this relationship was completely severed with the separation of the famous, Proof of this is what the Colombians are planning to do.

It is worth noting that according to some Spanish media, both his parents are committed to the welfare of the children, who paid the consequences of their parents.

The singer wants to cut all ties with her family. Photo: Getty Images

Shakira wants to separate her house from her family

on what was revealed, Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, live on a property It is made up of three estates, as their home was attached to their parents’ home.

This is why the singer wants to distance herself from her His parents and her father separated separately, So it will be divided into three independent villas.

It was announced that the artist had already started working at the house in a municipality Esplugues from Llobregat In Barcelona, ​​which will remain Completely isolated from the outside world with her ex-parents.

Well, according to Journalist Laura Fa, Shakira believes that if they are no longer a familyThey shouldn’t be sharing things anymore so now they will only be the grandparents of their children and none of her grandparents.

They will split the property into three completely different properties. Photo: Getty Images

GBR.