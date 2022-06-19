SEP opens vacancies with salaries up to 140 thousand pesos – El Financiero

Ministry of Public Education (SEP) Posted a call for various positions with headquarters in Mexico City And salaries of up to 140 thousand pesos. If you are interested in working for dependency, we tell you everything you need to know about it.

SEP looks for very specific profiles, so there are a series of requirements that must be met to be considered for the job. All applicants will have up to June 29 to sign up to the call www.trabajoen.gob.mx.

Position in the General Directorate of Agricultural Technological Education and Marine Sciences

This position is generally responsible for:

Proposing educational standards to the Undersecretary for Higher Secondary Education Contents, plans, study programmes, methods, teaching materials and tools for assessing learning in higher secondary education in agriculture, forestry, marine science and technology and aquaculture, offered by the Secretariat, in its various educational options and approaches and once approved, publish them.

The requirements that a secretary has for this position are:

You have a degree in a related field such as: marketing and commerce, law, management, computing and informatics, economics, education and humanities, agricultural sciences, agricultural development, forest sciences, and agricultural engineering.

The The monthly salary for this job is 141 thousand 394 pesos The number of vacancies is only one.

General Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Agricultural Technology and Marine Sciences

This position is generally responsible for:

Proposing internal guidelines for the operation of secondary education centers Agricultural technology and marine sciences according to the characteristics of minimal normality in the schools to which the educational model refers.

according to the characteristics of minimal normality in the schools to which the educational model refers. Proposing the formation of organizational structures for schools of higher secondary education, agricultural technology and marine sciences in basic areas such as Academic and administrative functions, the functions they perform, and the number of assigned employeesas needed by schools.

The requirements that a secretary has for this position are:

You have a degree in a related field such as: administration, economics, political science and public administration, public administration, public policy, education, environmental engineering, agricultural engineering, education, lay, humanities, biology, oceanography.

The The monthly salary for this position is 64 thousand 151 and the number of vacancies is only one.