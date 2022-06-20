50 easy exercises to lose belly that you can do in seven minutes

The

Abdominal fat It is one of the main types of aesthetic headaches

From the age of fiftyEspecially as a result of menopause, when estrogen production decreases. This has been confirmed by various studies

strength exercises It has a greater effect on fat loss, although burning fat in a topical way is very difficult, although it is not impossible if we carry out

Correct exercises.

We will suggest a series of

Five specific exercises What should you do during

one minute with

Half a minute rest between one and another. This way, you will get in seven minutes

strengthen – strengthen Little by little, you lose belly fat that gives us so many headaches:

Photo by Darina Belonogova from Pexels

The boards on the soccer ball



The

Plates It is one of our favorite exercises to strengthen the abdominal area, but this type works especially

More muscle From the classic: rectus abdominis, external and internal obliques, multifidus and iliocostal.

To do this properly, you must position yourself in a plank position, with your forearms resting

a ball And try to do

circular motions In both directions, while maintaining control over the central area of ​​the body.

dead bug



It’s a workout

Easy and affordable Whatever your age and physical shape. You just have to lie on your back on the floor with your arms extended towards the ceiling and your legs bent at a 90 degree angle. Maintaining the lower back

glued to the ground, Extend one arm and the other leg alternately for one minute.

Click on Ballof



The pallof press is an exercise that tests

More From the core, being an intense and effective work-out

belly With the great participation of

Diagonal.

To do this at home, you have to stand and from side to side

rubber band. Front push the rubber out of the box avoiding the end of the resistance provided by the rubber tips

Rotate the trunk.

Photo by Ketot Subianto from Pexels



bird dog



This exercise is getting better

More From the spine without exercising any load on it, and strengthening it in the same way

core muscles.

To do it right, you must put yourself in it

quadruped (Hands and knees on the floor) The hands are under the shoulders and the knees are under the hips. Extends and raises the opposite arm and leg while maintaining

Coordination And push the ground with the limbs that are supported so that

The torso does not rotate.

TRX from knee to chest



The

TRX It consists in performing suspended exercises with special straps. May require some

expertiseBut once you control the movement, they become

very effective.

To do it properly, you must put your feet on

TRX passengers Be horizontal on the floor in front of the plank with arms extended. Then bring your knees to your chest

in a controlled manner And return to the starting position.