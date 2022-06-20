50 easy exercises to lose belly that you can do in seven minutes

The
Abdominal fat It is one of the main types of aesthetic headaches
From the age of fiftyEspecially as a result of menopause, when estrogen production decreases. This has been confirmed by various studies
strength exercises It has a greater effect on fat loss, although burning fat in a topical way is very difficult, although it is not impossible if we carry out
Correct exercises.
We will suggest a series of
Five specific exercises What should you do during
one minute with
Half a minute rest between one and another. This way, you will get in seven minutes
strengthen – strengthen Little by little, you lose belly fat that gives us so many headaches:
The boards on the soccer ball
The
Plates It is one of our favorite exercises to strengthen the abdominal area, but this type works especially
More muscle From the classic: rectus abdominis, external and internal obliques, multifidus and iliocostal.
To do this properly, you must position yourself in a plank position, with your forearms resting
a ball And try to do
circular motions In both directions, while maintaining control over the central area of the body.
dead bug
It’s a workout
Easy and affordable Whatever your age and physical shape. You just have to lie on your back on the floor with your arms extended towards the ceiling and your legs bent at a 90 degree angle. Maintaining the lower back
glued to the ground, Extend one arm and the other leg alternately for one minute.
Click on Ballof
The pallof press is an exercise that tests
More From the core, being an intense and effective work-out
belly With the great participation of
Diagonal.
To do this at home, you have to stand and from side to side
rubber band. Front push the rubber out of the box avoiding the end of the resistance provided by the rubber tips
Rotate the trunk.
Photo by Ketot Subianto from Pexels
bird dog
This exercise is getting better
More From the spine without exercising any load on it, and strengthening it in the same way
core muscles.
To do it right, you must put yourself in it
quadruped (Hands and knees on the floor) The hands are under the shoulders and the knees are under the hips. Extends and raises the opposite arm and leg while maintaining
Coordination And push the ground with the limbs that are supported so that
The torso does not rotate.
TRX from knee to chest
The
TRX It consists in performing suspended exercises with special straps. May require some
expertiseBut once you control the movement, they become
very effective.
To do it properly, you must put your feet on
TRX passengers Be horizontal on the floor in front of the plank with arms extended. Then bring your knees to your chest
in a controlled manner And return to the starting position.
