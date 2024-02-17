February 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Science in the feminine that attracts professions

Science in the feminine that attracts professions

Zera Pearson February 17, 2024 2 min read

A tour of 14 pavilions with activities and experiments explained by female scientists at the Polytechnic Building on the campus of the University of Lagoas showed more than 300 high school and baccalaureate female students from different centers in Ourense and southern Lugo that female references in the fields of science, mathematics, engineering or technology are not present in the books. Not only in the city itself or a few kilometers from your home.

Led by a female research team from Faculty of Sciences, Higher School of Computer Science Education, Escola de Enxeñaría Aeronáutica e do Espazo and University School of Nursing on the Ourense CampusThese tables, which make up the “eXXperimenta en Feminino” exhibition that these centers have been promoting for seven years, have provided school children with a broad vision of the role of women in these fields where the enrollment is predominantly male.

A group of schoolchildren attending an activity.

In fact, the aim of this activity is to attract scientific calls for these professions, especially among girls and adolescents. A common challenge, as today's coordinators, Alma Gomez, Julia Carballo and Nieves LorenzoHe highlighted the “significant participation” of the research team in this event.

Some scientists who organized the event with other colleagues joined the activity.

Thus, with the help of researchers from the Ourense campus, visiting students were able to see microorganisms in water, discover the value of biomass, create rainbows and learn how clouds and hurricanes form. Schoolchildren also had the opportunity to wear spaceship simulator goggles and learn how to create mini-video games.

See also  He made a mistake in medicine. grades

First aid, the second life of waste or the beauty and power of enzymes completed an informative tour in which there was no shortage of an excursion into chemistry and forensic chemistry, an “escape room” in a biolab or a food label reading workshop.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Isabella Chancahuana: the young woman from San Marcos who seeks to train new talents in science | News

February 17, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

10 tips to improve your health and well-being

February 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The Science Park received nearly 900,000 visits in 2023, the highest number in its history – Granada

February 16, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

John Bodmer spoke about his continuity at Atletico Nacional after the defeat to Cali | Colombian Football | Betplay League

February 17, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones starting March: full list

February 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Pepe Mujica: “In Venezuela there is an authoritarian government and you can call it a dictator or call it whatever you want.”

February 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The US coin was auctioned for approximately $14,000

February 17, 2024 Zera Pearson