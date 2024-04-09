Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum fall in love at the premiere of Fly Me to the Moon

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon is a stylish and intelligent comedy-drama set against the backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Two major Hollywood stars meet for the first time on the big screen. Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum They starred in the film Fly me to the moona romantic comedy that escapes the usual formula of the genre and tells a rather strange story related to one of the most important missions for space travel.

Set in the Space Race of the 1960s, the film tells the story of a false (as in Plan B) moon landing coordinated by NASA. Johansson plays Kelly Jones, part of the marketing team tasked with improving the US government agency's public image, while Tatum takes on the role of Cole Davis, the launch director.

The on-screen chemistry between Johansson and Tatum is one of the strengths highlighted by the actress, which she shared with… the people Working alongside Tatum was a new and rewarding experience. “Falling in love with him on screen was so easy. “He's a very nice person,” Johansson said of her co-star.

Additionally, he delved into her character, Kelly Jones, describing her as “a very modern woman living in a time where women are often underestimated,” and highlighting how she uses it to her advantage, always staying one step ahead.

The film also has a supporting cast that includes Nick Dillenberg, Ana Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, and Donald Elise Watkins. Ray Romano And Woody Harrelson.

The film is directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Rose Gilroy. Fly me to the moon It features not only its heroes, but also the challenge of recreating one of the most famous and discussed events in history: Apollo 11 moon landing.

Berlanti revealed that the inspiration behind the film was the idea of ​​exploring whether the US government could have faked this historic event, which led him to take on the challenge of painstakingly recreating the famous images of the moon landing.

“The most challenging thing was recreating the moon landing and the ways in which it could have been ‘rigged’ at the time,” the director said. It required a set the size of a baseball field, months of construction and design work, as well as a coordinated effort in lighting effects and stunts.

The film promises to be a milestone not only for Johansson and Tatum meeting on screen for the first time but also for the originality and breadth of its concept. Johansson highlighted the modernity that… Fly me to the moon Contributes to the cinematic panorama.

“I think V Audiences need a movie with a big idea that's funny, poignant and originalAnd they are hungry for it. “The film is entertaining and completely fresh,” the actress said of the production.

Fly me to the moon It will be released in theaters on July 12, as a co-production between Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The film will also be available for flow in Apple TV+.