The House of Famous 4 LIVE: Serrath was eliminated from the week

Sirath was eliminated from the week
It has finally been revealed that Sirath is the one leaving the house this week.
Patricia She is the third candidate to be saved from elimination.
Maribelli Rivera She is the second candidate to be saved from exclusion from the program.
Paulo Quevedo was saved from elimination from the program.
Paolo apologizes to Cristina
After the quarrel that took place between… Cristina and PaoloThe latter approached the Spanish woman to apologize to her if he had said something that offended her.
To the above, Christina responded that this was not necessary, but she also asked for an apology for the same reason.
There is a strong argument between Cristina and Paolo
Christina Porta exploded against peeBecause she mentioned that he said a word that she did not like and even bothered her.
But it was not the first time, because it reminded her of the first time Paolo had expressed a phrase she did not like, which was connected to the fact that Cristina would not have gotten anywhere without his help.
“Of course today you think you're here to keep me alive, you know I don't need anyone. I appreciate the help of my friends,” Cristina said.
Total solar eclipse “darkens” La Casa de los Famosos 4
For a few minutes, as in other areas of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, residents were able to watch the event Total solar eclipse On this day, Monday, April 8th.
Making even the nominees sometimes forget that one of them will be eliminated in this edition of the Expulsion Gala, the stars of this fourth season were able to enjoy the astronomical event of the year.
Characters like Diva, Rodrigo Rome, Ariadna Rodriguez And even Maribelli Rivera They were among the stars who showed the most interest in going out and experiencing the historical moment that will happen again in the country until 2052.
Notifying residents of “La Casa de los Famosos 4” of the total solar eclipse in Mexico
Players still in the project were notified of the most important astronomical event for the United States, Canada and Mexico in recent decades: a total solar eclipse.
Lobelo and Rumé star in a massive showdown in La Casa de los Famosos 4
Lupillo Rivera He insists on it Rodrigo Rome Betraying the agreement by trying to win Ariadna GutierrezBut the athlete denies that there is an agreement between them.
Who are the celebrities nominated for eviction tonight in La Casa de los Famosos 4?
Expectations are growing about who will be next to leave The famous house 4with the candidates already announced.
The selection of those excluded will be revealed in Ceremony this Monday, April 8th. It will be an opportunity for fans of the show to decide with their votes who deserves to continue in the competition, and save their favorite from expulsion.
Anticipating how these interactions will affect the final outcome and what strategies participants will adopt in the coming days adds to the excitement of waiting.
Aleska Genesis, Maribelli Rivera, Paulo Quevedo And Patricia Corsino Make up the list of candidates. However, speculation among followers of the show suggests that the Lonely Man may be the most likely to bid farewell to the series on April 8.
Alana Lliteras has been saved and will not be excluded from “La Casa de los Famosos 4”
Last Sunday, April 7th The famous house 4 2024 Telemundo, José Reyesmolasses“, 40 years old, exercised his privilege Leader of the week To save a colleague from being nominated.
It was his choice Alana LitrasA 19-year-old girl thanks to this decision avoided being excluded from a reality show.
Although some followers of the competition suggested that the reason behind choosing “La Milaza” may have been influenced by personal interests, it was Alana Leteras who benefited from salvation in the April 7 episode, which ensures her continuity in the competition. The famous house 4 2024.
