The House of Famous 4 LIVE: Serrath was eliminated from the week

Serrath has been eliminated from the weekly credits: (X/MomentosDeLCDLF)

It has finally been revealed that Sirath is the one leaving the house this week.

Patricia She is the third candidate to be saved from elimination.

Maribelli Rivera She is the second candidate to be saved from exclusion from the program.

Paulo Quevedo was saved from elimination from the program.

To the above, Christina responded that this was not necessary, but she also asked for an apology for the same reason.

After the quarrel that took place between… Cristina and Paolo The latter approached the Spanish woman to apologize to her if he had said something that offended her.

“Of course today you think you're here to keep me alive, you know I don't need anyone. I appreciate the help of my friends,” Cristina said.

But it was not the first time, because it reminded her of the first time Paolo had expressed a phrase she did not like, which was connected to the fact that Cristina would not have gotten anywhere without his help.

Christina Porta exploded against pee Because she mentioned that he said a word that she did not like and even bothered her.

Characters like Diva , Rodrigo Rome , Ariadna Rodriguez And even Maribelli Rivera They were among the stars who showed the most interest in going out and experiencing the historical moment that will happen again in the country until 2052.

Making even the nominees sometimes forget that one of them will be eliminated in this edition of the Expulsion Gala, the stars of this fourth season were able to enjoy the astronomical event of the year.

For a few minutes, as in other areas of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, residents were able to watch the event Total solar eclipse On this day, Monday, April 8th.

Players still in the project were notified of the most important astronomical event for the United States, Canada and Mexico in recent decades: a total solar eclipse.

Lupillo Rivera He insists on it Rodrigo Rome Betraying the agreement by trying to win Ariadna Gutierrez But the athlete denies that there is an agreement between them.

Who are the celebrities nominated for eviction tonight in La Casa de los Famosos 4?

Expectations are growing about who will be next to leave The famous house 4with the candidates already announced.

The selection of those excluded will be revealed in Ceremony this Monday, April 8th. It will be an opportunity for fans of the show to decide with their votes who deserves to continue in the competition, and save their favorite from expulsion.

Anticipating how these interactions will affect the final outcome and what strategies participants will adopt in the coming days adds to the excitement of waiting. See also Who was the first love of Alessandra Rosaldo?

Aleska Genesis, Maribelli Rivera, Paulo Quevedo And Patricia Corsino Make up the list of candidates. However, speculation among followers of the show suggests that the Lonely Man may be the most likely to bid farewell to the series on April 8.