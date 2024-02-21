Sao Paulo manager explains why James Rodriguez will stay at the club – International Football – Sports

Colombian midfielder James RodriguezThe former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player has apologized to Sao Paulo and will finally stay at the Brazilian club this year, weeks after demanding his contract be terminated.

“He apologized, he wants to play for Sao Paulo.”This was stated by the technical coordinator of the Sao Paulo team, Maurici Ramalho, today, Tuesday, in a live interview with Brazilian journalists.

The manager praised the behavior of the Colombia international, whom he praised for “never leaving training” and “always fulfilling his commitments”, despite his initial desire to leave the Morumbi Tricolor team.

James Rodriguez and Thiago Carpini

“They are very good people in their daily dealings with players, and of course we understand their apology. He wants to play again for Sao Paulo and we cannot leave a star like him aside. He spoke to the coach and asked for forgiveness and we understood.”

On February 7, James, who has a contract until June 2025, asked to leave after only seven months at a team in which he enjoyed very few minutes on the field. During this period with the Sao Paulo team, he added the 2023 Brazilian Cup title to his track record, even though he did not play any minutes in the last two matches against Flamengo.

picture: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

São Paulo also won the Brazilian Super Cup on 4 February against Palmeiras, although James did not travel with the delegation for this final and by then was already training on his own, sparking speculation about his possible departure. However, in an unexpected twist to the scenario, the 32-year-old former Everton and Olympiacos player thought better of it and decided to stay for at least another season at Sao Paulo, one of the more traditional clubs in Brazil.

“Something good is coming,” the midfielder said in a message he posted on social networks on Tuesday, accompanied by a photo of himself training in a Sao Paulo jersey.

Sports and EFE

